ETV Bharat / state

Man Arrested For Extortion Bid Impersonating As BJP National President's PA In Odisha's Berhampur

Police said the accused is Jagannath Mandal, a resident of Panchama Mohanty Sahi under Golanthara police station. Police have seized a mobile phone and other items from Jagannath. Police said, on June 19, one Rajesh Kumar Patra (33) had filed a complaint at Berhampur Town police station stating that he had received a WhatsApp call from the number 9692243697 on April 1. The number displayed the name 'Nitin Nabin PA'.

Berhampur: A 28-year-old man was arrested for impersonating as the personal assistant of BJP National President Nitin Nabin and trying to extort money.

The caller, introduced himself as Nabin's personal assistant and demanded Rs 50,000 for party work from Patra. The caller also threatened to file a complaint with the BJP chief if Patra did not pay up. A similar complaint was filed by one Ganesh Nahak (23), at Badabazar police station.

Nahak said he had received a call from the same number. The caller, claiming to be an assistant of Chikiti MLA, demanded Rs 50,000 from Nahak. When the complainant, asked about his identity, the caller threatened to file a complaint against him with Nabin.

Jagannath Mandal (ETV Bharat)

Two cases were registered based on the complaints at Berhampur Town and Badabazar police stations under relevant sections of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. Police, during investigation, zeroed in on Jagannath by tracking his calls.

Berhampur SP Saravana Vivek M said a case of cheating had been previously registered against Jagannath on December 13, 2024. The SP advised people who have fallen prey to the accused to come forward and lodge a complaint at their nearest police station.