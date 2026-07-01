Man Arrested For Cheating Angadia Operator Of Over Rs 3 Crore In Gujarat's Ahmedabad
The accused duped the victim by saying that he had strong connections within ED and could get his seized funds released.
Published : July 1, 2026 at 4:24 PM IST
Ahmedabad: The Ahmedabad Crime Branch on Wednesday arrested a man for cheating an angadia operator of Rs 3.18 crore by promising to release his Rs 11.10 crore which he claimed was seized by the Enforcement Directorate (ED).
Ahmedabad Crime Branch Police Inspector VB Aal said in December 2024, the ED raided an angadia firm and seized cash and other items worth Rs 11.10 crore. As per the complainant, the accused Vijaykumar alias Mukhi and his associates had contacted him claiming they had direct connections with senior officials in the ED and CBI and could release funds seized by the agencies.
Aal said, the accused took Rs 3,18,65,900 in various installments. "However, the accused neither performed the complainant's task nor returned the money. A case was registered at the DCB police station in Ahmedabad under relevant sections of fraud and criminal conspiracy. During investigation, it came to fore that to gain the complainant's trust, the accused had made a notarized agreement for Rs 13.20 crore in the name of one of his own men, so that he could convince the complainant that the release of the seized funds was underway," he said.
Aal said Vijaykumar's modus operandi was to gain people's trust by claiming to have connections with government and central investigative agencies and then extort large sums of money from them. Investigation revealed that the accused had previously been involved in several frauds and other crimes, with cases registered against him at various police stations.
Vijaykumar hails from Mehsana district and had lived abroad. He is being interrogated for more information about other victims of similar fraud and his possible accomplices.
The Crime Branch has appealed to the public that if the accused has defrauded anyone by claiming to be an ED, CBI, or any other central agency, they should contact the Ahmedabad Crime Branch and file a complaint, Aal said.
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