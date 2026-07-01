ETV Bharat / state

Man Arrested For Cheating Angadia Operator Of Over Rs 3 Crore In Gujarat's Ahmedabad

Ahmedabad: The Ahmedabad Crime Branch on Wednesday arrested a man for cheating an angadia operator of Rs 3.18 crore by promising to release his Rs 11.10 crore which he claimed was seized by the Enforcement Directorate (ED).

Ahmedabad Crime Branch Police Inspector VB Aal said in December 2024, the ED raided an angadia firm and seized cash and other items worth Rs 11.10 crore. As per the complainant, the accused Vijaykumar alias Mukhi and his associates had contacted him claiming they had direct connections with senior officials in the ED and CBI and could release funds seized by the agencies.

Aal said, the accused took Rs 3,18,65,900 in various installments. "However, the accused neither performed the complainant's task nor returned the money. A case was registered at the DCB police station in Ahmedabad under relevant sections of fraud and criminal conspiracy. During investigation, it came to fore that to gain the complainant's trust, the accused had made a notarized agreement for Rs 13.20 crore in the name of one of his own men, so that he could convince the complainant that the release of the seized funds was underway," he said.