ETV Bharat / state

Man Arrested For Burning Lover Alive In Gurugram

Gurugram: A man has been arrested here for allegedly burning his lover to death following a dispute between the two after she found out that he was married, police said on Thursday.

They said the accused, Sunil Kumar (35), a resident of Gubhana village in Jhajjar district of Haryana, was arrested on Wednesday and produced before a court, which sent him to two-day police custody.

According to police, information was received on June 19 from the Artemis Hospital that a woman, Divya Kataria (23) of Basai village here, had been brought there with severe burn injuries.

After initial treatment, she was referred to Safdarjung Hospital in Delhi. When police spoke to the woman and her mother, both of them said they did not wish to pursue legal action in the matter, police said. Kataria died during treatment on June 27. After her death, her cousin Vikas lodged a complaint in the matter at Sector-9A police station on June 30.