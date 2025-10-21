Man Arrested While Escaping In Bus For Burning In-Laws Alive in Chhattisgarh
Published : October 21, 2025 at 10:10 PM IST
Baikunthpur: In a swift breakthrough, Baikunthpur police have arrested the son-in-law and two accomplices involved in a horrific double murder that took place in the village of Bade Salhi on October 14.
The accused set fire to the house of his in-laws, resulting in the death of Rairam and critically injuring his wife, Parvati Bai, who later succumbed to her injuries in hospital.
The main accused, who was identified as Suresh Thakur alias Kanpuria, a resident of Vinoba Nagar, Kanpur rural, was held while attempting to flee on a moving bus. His accomplices, Pradeep Bairagi from Mandla (MP) and Sahdev Suryavanshi from Thuggaon, were also arrested.
According to the police, Thakur had frequent disputes with his wife, who had been living with her parents due to fear of him. He allegedly demanded money from her family and had long been involved in violent quarrels.
On the night of October 14, police received a report of an arson incident at Rairam's house in Bachrapondi. Upon arrival, authorities found the house engulfed in flames. Rairam was found dead on the spot, while Parvati Bai, severely burned, was rushed to the hospital where she later died. Before her death, she provided a statement to the police, identifying her son-in-law, Suresh Thakur, as the person who had set the fire.
A joint police team, led by Inspector General of Police Deepak Kumar Jha and Superintendent of Police Ravi Kumar Kurre, tracked the accused across multiple locations. After a good chase he was eventually arrested Thakur and Bairagi with the help of the Ratanpur Police Station.
During interrogation, the accused revealed that he bought petrol from Khargawan and poured it on Rairam while he slept, setting him on fire. Thereafter, they fled the scene, but police later recovered a country-made pistol, seven live cartridges, and the motorcycle used in the crime.
Ravi Kumar Kurre, the superintendent of police, said a coordinated effort of the police teams, involved in the investigation and arrest, noting that the swift action and technical analysis were key to solving this complex case.
