Man Arrested While Escaping In Bus For Burning In-Laws Alive in Chhattisgarh

Baikunthpur: In a swift breakthrough, Baikunthpur police have arrested the son-in-law and two accomplices involved in a horrific double murder that took place in the village of Bade Salhi on October 14.

The accused set fire to the house of his in-laws, resulting in the death of Rairam and critically injuring his wife, Parvati Bai, who later succumbed to her injuries in hospital.

The main accused, who was identified as Suresh Thakur alias Kanpuria, a resident of Vinoba Nagar, Kanpur rural, was held while attempting to flee on a moving bus. His accomplices, Pradeep Bairagi from Mandla (MP) and Sahdev Suryavanshi from Thuggaon, were also arrested.

According to the police, Thakur had frequent disputes with his wife, who had been living with her parents due to fear of him. He allegedly demanded money from her family and had long been involved in violent quarrels.