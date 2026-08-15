ETV Bharat / state

Man Arrested For Allegedly Threatening To kill Jharkhand CM

Ranchi: A man was arrested on Friday for allegedly threatening to kill Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren during the protests over the alleged irregularities in recruitment examinations in Ranchi, police said.

The accused, identified as Vishwajeet Kumar of Bokaro district, was arrested after a complaint was lodged at the Kotwali police station, they said.