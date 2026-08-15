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Man Arrested For Allegedly Threatening To kill Jharkhand CM

The accused, identified as Vishwajeet Kumar of Bokaro district, was arrested after a complaint was lodged at the Kotwali police station.

Man Arrested For Allegedly Threatening To kill Jharkhand CM
Hemant Soren. (ETV Bharat)
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By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : August 15, 2026 at 12:30 AM IST

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Ranchi: A man was arrested on Friday for allegedly threatening to kill Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren during the protests over the alleged irregularities in recruitment examinations in Ranchi, police said.

The accused, identified as Vishwajeet Kumar of Bokaro district, was arrested after a complaint was lodged at the Kotwali police station, they said.

"He has been booked under the BNS for allegedly instigating protesters and threatening the chief minister," Kotwali police station officer-in-charge Sanoj Choudhary told PTI.

The accused allegedly made certain objectionable remarks against Soren at the Jaipal Singh Munda Stadium, where job aspirants have been protesting over alleged irregularities in recruitment examinations, he said.

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MAN THREATENS TO KILL HEMANT

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