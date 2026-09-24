Man Arrested Alongwith Son For Murdering Wife Over Illicit Relationship In Rajasthan
Police made the arrests 15 months after the murder and identified the body from the clothes.
Published : September 24, 2026 at 6:52 PM IST
Jaipur: The police on Thursday arrested the man and his son for allegedly murdering his wife over her illicit relationship in the Devraj Nagar area in Jaipur’s Rajasthan.
Police made the arrests 15 months after the death of Mintu Chaudhary, who was known as "Lady Don" due to her criminal background. The duo had strangled Mintu to death in May 2025 and later dumped her body into the well.
Two months after the crime, they filed a missing person report at the Muhana police station to divert suspicion. A few days ago, the police received a tip-off that Mintu had been murdered and her body was disposed of in a well.
Jaipur (South) DCP Rajarshi Raj said at a press conference that Mintu's husband, Lalaram Jat (42), and son, Hariom Jat (20), have been arrested for her murder. “During questioning, both confessed to strangling Mintu at their home on May 25, 2025. Afterward, they wrapped the body in cloth, loaded it on an auto-rickshaw, and transported it to a secluded spot about 4 kilometers away, where they threw it into a well. Whenever Mintu's sister or others inquired about her whereabouts, the duo would evade the questions by claiming she was imprisoned in either Tihar Jail or Bharatpur Jail,” said DCP Raj.
Police said during interrogation, the duo confessed to committing the murder. Based on the information provided by them, the police recovered the remains of the body from the well on Wednesday.
Preliminary identification was made based on the clothing and the police will now also conduct a DNA test. Police said earlier Hariom filed a missing person report about Mintu at the Muhana police station on July 21, 2025, two months after the murder, to evade suspicion on him and his father.
“After filing the report, they never showed any further interest in the case,” said police. According to the DCP, three days back the DST and Muhana police received information that Mintu had been murdered. Following this, police detained the father and son, whose interrogation helped crack the crime.
11 Cases Registered Against Mintu
Police have said that the investigation has revealed that 11 cases—involving assault, theft, and attempted murder—were registered against Mintu across various police station areas in Jaipur. During interrogation, her husband stated that he suspected Mintu of having illicit relationships and that she used to harass both him and their son. The son told the police that his mother had been harassing him since childhood. Fed up with the physical abuse and harassment, he confessed to conspiring with his father to commit the murder.
Mintu drove an auto-rickshaw, while her husband, Lalaram, worked as a labourer and their son, Hariom, also drove an auto-rickshaw.
Police said that after the murder, the duo decided to dispose of the body. They wrapped the corpse in cloth, placed it in Mintu's auto-rickshaw, and transported it to a well located in a secluded spot four kilometers away from their home.
The family resided in Devraj Nagar, and the body was dumped in a well situated in a desolate area near Balkhandi Balaji Crossing.
The DCP stated that Mintu’s real name is Seema Chaudhary and she used to live with her husband and son in the Devraj Nagar area under the jurisdiction of the Muhana police station.
Between 2009 and 2025, eleven criminal cases were registered against her at various police stations in Jaipur. While no links to any organized crime syndicate have surfaced, she came to be known as "Lady Don" due to her criminal background. Gradually, she was known by this moniker in Jaipur's underworld circles.
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