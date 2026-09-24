ETV Bharat / state

Man Arrested Alongwith Son For Murdering Wife Over Illicit Relationship In Rajasthan

Jaipur: The police on Thursday arrested the man and his son for allegedly murdering his wife over her illicit relationship in the Devraj Nagar area in Jaipur’s Rajasthan.

Police made the arrests 15 months after the death of Mintu Chaudhary, who was known as "Lady Don" due to her criminal background. The duo had strangled Mintu to death in May 2025 and later dumped her body into the well.

Two months after the crime, they filed a missing person report at the Muhana police station to divert suspicion. A few days ago, the police received a tip-off that Mintu had been murdered and her body was disposed of in a well.

Jaipur (South) DCP Rajarshi Raj said at a press conference that Mintu's husband, Lalaram Jat (42), and son, Hariom Jat (20), have been arrested for her murder. “During questioning, both confessed to strangling Mintu at their home on May 25, 2025. Afterward, they wrapped the body in cloth, loaded it on an auto-rickshaw, and transported it to a secluded spot about 4 kilometers away, where they threw it into a well. Whenever Mintu's sister or others inquired about her whereabouts, the duo would evade the questions by claiming she was imprisoned in either Tihar Jail or Bharatpur Jail,” said DCP Raj.

Police said during interrogation, the duo confessed to committing the murder. Based on the information provided by them, the police recovered the remains of the body from the well on Wednesday.

Preliminary identification was made based on the clothing and the police will now also conduct a DNA test. Police said earlier Hariom filed a missing person report about Mintu at the Muhana police station on July 21, 2025, two months after the murder, to evade suspicion on him and his father.

“After filing the report, they never showed any further interest in the case,” said police. According to the DCP, three days back the DST and Muhana police received information that Mintu had been murdered. Following this, police detained the father and son, whose interrogation helped crack the crime.