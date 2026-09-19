Man Arrested After Hacking Wife, Three Children To Death In Madhya Pradesh Village
Police at the scene of murder at Kabirpur village of Madhya Pradesh.
Published : September 19, 2026 at 3:51 PM IST
Damoh: A man who ran into a dispute with his wife allegedly hacked her to death along with three children in Kabirpur village of Madhya Pradesh.
The police arrested the accused, Dwarka Patel, 28, after the incident was reported early Friday morning under the Magron police station area. The man allegedly went on a "rampage" inside his home and "murdered" his wife, Khema Patel, and three young children using an axe.
According to police, the couple had three children with the eldest being the daughter and two others were sons. The daughter was seven years old while two sons were four and one years old respectively.
Acting on information received from villagers, the police rushed to the scene and arrested the accused, who was apprehended with the blood-stained axe. Police said that they have collected the evidence from the scene and the accused is currently being interrogated.
According to police, Dwarka "brutally murdered" his wife and three children in Kabirpur village of Hata Tehsil. The accused had been embroiled in a marital dispute with Khema for the last one year, but the situation had particularly deteriorated between the two in the last two days.
Khema's family members had even intervened to help resolve the matter and made every effort to bring in a reconciliation between the couple. Believing the dispute had been settled, they returned to their own home. However, Dwarka in a fit of rage resorted to the killings, police said.
Damoh Superintendent of Police (SP) Anand Kaladgi, accompanied by a police team, inspected the crime scene. SP Kaladgi stated that after "the 'Dial 112' service received information about the incident from villagers at 6 AM, the police team arrived at the scene and made the arrest.
Police said that the accused was sitting at the doorway of the house, holding the blood-stained axe when he was apprehended.
"There had been a long-standing dispute between the couple. About six months ago, the wife had even filed a harassment case. The accused committed the murders at 4:30 AM on Friday, while his wife and three children were asleep," the SP added. An FSL team arrived at the scene to collect evidence and the investigation is underway.
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