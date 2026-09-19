ETV Bharat / state

Man Arrested After Hacking Wife, Three Children To Death In Madhya Pradesh Village

Damoh: A man who ran into a dispute with his wife allegedly hacked her to death along with three children in Kabirpur village of Madhya Pradesh.

The police arrested the accused, Dwarka Patel, 28, after the incident was reported early Friday morning under the Magron police station area. The man allegedly went on a "rampage" inside his home and "murdered" his wife, Khema Patel, and three young children using an axe.

According to police, the couple had three children with the eldest being the daughter and two others were sons. The daughter was seven years old while two sons were four and one years old respectively.

Acting on information received from villagers, the police rushed to the scene and arrested the accused, who was apprehended with the blood-stained axe. Police said that they have collected the evidence from the scene and the accused is currently being interrogated.

According to police, Dwarka "brutally murdered" his wife and three children in Kabirpur village of ​​Hata Tehsil. The accused had been embroiled in a marital dispute with Khema for the last one year, but the situation had particularly deteriorated between the two in the last two days.