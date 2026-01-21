ETV Bharat / state

Man-Animal Conflict Undergoes Change In Uttarakhand With Involvement Of Younger Wildlife

Ramnagar: The phenomenon of man-animal conflict in Uttarakhand seems to have changed over the past few years. Incidents that were previously primarily associated with old or injured tigers and leopards now increasingly involve young wild cats.

Most of the tigers captured following incidents of man-animal conflict in the last five years are young tigers aged between three and seven. This is a worrying signal that also demonstrates the continuing deterioration of the balance between forests and humans.

Data available with the Corbett Tiger Reserve (CTR) shows that from 1998 to January 18, 2026, 45 people lost their lives in instances of man-animal conflict in the CTR and its adjoining areas. This is seen as a serious warning for a forest-rich state like Uttarakhand. Experts believe that if concrete steps are not taken, such incidents can increase in the coming years.

Sources disclosed that the tiger that killed 60-year-old Sakhiyan Devi of Ramnagar on January 2, 2026, was around six years old, and the one that killed 30-year-old Abhimanyu Kumar at Bhalon under the Ramnagar Forest Division on January 5 this year was around three. The victim was a resident of Bihar. Similarly, the tiger that killed an unknown person on January 18 near Gularsiddh on Ramnagar-Haldwani road is also said to be a young tiger.

Senior Medical Officer at CTR, Dr Dushyant Sharma, disclosed that in the last five years, 68 tigers, 40 leopards, 10 elephants and five bears were rescued in different situations under his leadership. While wild animals had strayed into populated areas, some were involved in man-animal conflicts, and some others were found injured. While some were released back into the wild after treatment, the others were transferred to safer locations. Among these, a significant number were young wild animals.

"In the last 15 years, nearly 200 wildlife species have been rescued in Uttarakhand for various reasons. This data clearly shows that conflict between the animals and humans is steadily increasing. Wildlife experts cite several reasons to explain this changing landscape," he shared.

Senior wildlife expert Sanjay Chhimwal pointed out that in the past, it was observed that as the tigers and leopards grew older, they were not able to hunt. Since tigers are solitary animals, hunting within the forest becomes increasingly difficult with age. Therefore, they move toward human settlements in search of easy prey and sometimes even attack humans.

"This perception has been changing in recent years. Now, even younger tigers are becoming aggressive. The biggest reason for this is the increasing pressure on forests. Forests are limited, and the number of tigers is increasing. Tigers are territorial animals that prefer to remain within a specific area," he explained.

He further stated that when the tigers increase in an area, the larger, stronger ones defend their territory and drive out the younger ones that move to the outskirts of the forest or closer to human settlements in search of prey.