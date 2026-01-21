Man-Animal Conflict Undergoes Change In Uttarakhand With Involvement Of Younger Wildlife
This is a worrying signal that also demonstrates the continuing deterioration of the balance between forests and humans.
Published : January 21, 2026 at 2:23 PM IST
Ramnagar: The phenomenon of man-animal conflict in Uttarakhand seems to have changed over the past few years. Incidents that were previously primarily associated with old or injured tigers and leopards now increasingly involve young wild cats.
Most of the tigers captured following incidents of man-animal conflict in the last five years are young tigers aged between three and seven. This is a worrying signal that also demonstrates the continuing deterioration of the balance between forests and humans.
Data available with the Corbett Tiger Reserve (CTR) shows that from 1998 to January 18, 2026, 45 people lost their lives in instances of man-animal conflict in the CTR and its adjoining areas. This is seen as a serious warning for a forest-rich state like Uttarakhand. Experts believe that if concrete steps are not taken, such incidents can increase in the coming years.
Sources disclosed that the tiger that killed 60-year-old Sakhiyan Devi of Ramnagar on January 2, 2026, was around six years old, and the one that killed 30-year-old Abhimanyu Kumar at Bhalon under the Ramnagar Forest Division on January 5 this year was around three. The victim was a resident of Bihar. Similarly, the tiger that killed an unknown person on January 18 near Gularsiddh on Ramnagar-Haldwani road is also said to be a young tiger.
Senior Medical Officer at CTR, Dr Dushyant Sharma, disclosed that in the last five years, 68 tigers, 40 leopards, 10 elephants and five bears were rescued in different situations under his leadership. While wild animals had strayed into populated areas, some were involved in man-animal conflicts, and some others were found injured. While some were released back into the wild after treatment, the others were transferred to safer locations. Among these, a significant number were young wild animals.
"In the last 15 years, nearly 200 wildlife species have been rescued in Uttarakhand for various reasons. This data clearly shows that conflict between the animals and humans is steadily increasing. Wildlife experts cite several reasons to explain this changing landscape," he shared.
Senior wildlife expert Sanjay Chhimwal pointed out that in the past, it was observed that as the tigers and leopards grew older, they were not able to hunt. Since tigers are solitary animals, hunting within the forest becomes increasingly difficult with age. Therefore, they move toward human settlements in search of easy prey and sometimes even attack humans.
"This perception has been changing in recent years. Now, even younger tigers are becoming aggressive. The biggest reason for this is the increasing pressure on forests. Forests are limited, and the number of tigers is increasing. Tigers are territorial animals that prefer to remain within a specific area," he explained.
He further stated that when the tigers increase in an area, the larger, stronger ones defend their territory and drive out the younger ones that move to the outskirts of the forest or closer to human settlements in search of prey.
"Where humans and tigers come face to face, conflict situations arise," he said. Chhimwal pointed out that in many cases, tigers attack when they suddenly come face to face with humans and often consider the humans to be part of its diet. This leads to the repetition of such attacks.
He underlined that the carrying capacity of the forests has become a major challenge, and a limited area cannot accommodate too many tigers. This leads to an increase in pressure, and young tigers leave the forest.
He suggested that young tigers should be relocated to areas with low tiger density while raising public awareness. The expert highlighted another aspect, pointing out that in recent years, invasive species like lantana have spread rapidly in the plains and terai regions, virtually eliminating grasslands and natural fodder. Forests surrounding villages have been extensively planted with a single-specie trees like eucalyptus and teak, which are not very beneficial for wildlife.
"If grasslands are developed, fruit and flowering trees are planted, and adequate water sources, such as ponds or artificial lakes, are created, wildlife will have access to food and water within the forest. Rainwater harvesting can provide better habitat for forests, reducing pressure on wildlife and preventing them from migrating to populated areas," Chhimwal underlined.
Another wildlife enthusiast, Imran Khan, asserted that the tiger is perhaps the most adaptable feline species that takes rapidly to its environment. Expressing concern over growing instances of man-animal conflict where younger tigers are involved, he said, "Since 2015, the disturbance in the forests has increased exponentially. Traffic congestion on the roads, bright lights at night, ever-increasing noise and human movement have severely impacted the forests. In many places, animals are unable to cross roads safely."
He said that herbivorous wildlife such as deer and other species are increasingly seen near the roads and populated areas. The tigers go where their prey goes, and this is where the conflict with humans begins.
"Young tigers have adapted well to this new landscape. If they cannot hunt successfully in the core areas of the forest, they tend to settle in the periphery where prey is more readily available. This is where encounters with humans and accidents occur," he said.
He said the solution lies in controlling human activities and development works. He underlined that there should be limits on roads, traffic and development in CTR and its surrounding areas. There is a need to restrict vehicular traffic after sunset on roads surrounding the CTR. This will allow the wildlife to move safely and reduce instances of conflict.
Meanwhile, Uttarakhand’s Chief Conservator of Forests (CCF) Dr Saket Badola explained, "The tiger is a highly territorial animal that requires a secure and stable area to live in. Young tigers are under pressure to establish new territories. They either replace the older and weaker tigers or move out in search of new territories and become aggressive in the process. The pressures associated with territory, hunting and breeding make them more dangerous to humans. This is why man-animal conflict incidents involving young tigers have increased in recent years."
