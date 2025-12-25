Man Along With Paramour And Parents Murders Wife, 3-Year-Old Son In Chhattisgarh
Police have arrested the husband along with his paramour and parents for murdering his wife and son to pave way for his second marriage.
Kondagaon: In a shocking incident, a man from Chhattisgarh along with his family members and paramour murdered his wife and a three-year-old son to pave the way for his second marriage, police said. Police have arrested seven people in the case over a month after the deceased woman's family lodged a missing complaint.
SDPO Abhinav Upadhyay stated that they have arrested the main accused Rohit Sethia along with six others including his cousin Naresh Pandey, friend Mithilesh Markam, paramour Basanti Pradhan, father Ramesh Chandra Sethia, mother Urmila Sethia, and Prabhu Lal Pandey, Rohit's uncle.
How The Double Murder Was Revealed
The case stems from a missing complaint filed by the deceased woman's brother Amdev Mahavir on November 22 at the Pharasgaon police station stating that his sister, Bhagwati Sethia, and her 3-year-old son, Vatsalya Sethia, had suddenly gone missing and had been untraceable since November 20. Initially, the family thought she might have gone on a trip with her family, but when they couldn't contact her, her brother filed a report at the police station two days later.
Upadhyay said that considering the seriousness of the matter, three special teams were formed on directions by Kondagaon SP Pankaj Chandra to search for the mother-son duo. During the investigation, the cyber cell and Pharasgaon police obtained crucial clues, which were revealed by Pharasgaon SDPO Abhinav Upadhyay.
Shocking Double Murder Revealed
SDPO Abhinav Upadhyay stated that subsequent investigation revealed that the woman was embroiled in a dispute with her husband, Rohit Sethia. She had last spoken to her husband before disappearing. Technical investigation revealed that the woman was last seen traveling in a blue car on the Visakhapatnam route with three suspects, Upadhyay said. During the investigation, the locations of the three suspects were traced to different parts of the country – Haridwar, Karimnagar, and Kolkata.
Husband Orchestrated Murder Of Wife And Child
The police officer stated that the three suspects were apprehended and taken into custody. During interrogation, they revealed that Rohit along with his paramour and parents had pre-planned the murder of his wife and child.
According to police, Rohit lured Bhagwati by promising a trip to Visakhapatnam by calling her with a different phone. Rohit, along with his two accomplices – his cousin Naresh Pandey and friend Mithilesh Markam – took his wife and child to Odisha. There, they first strangled Bhagwati Sethia to death, tied stones to her body, and threw her into the Indravati River, SDPO Upadhyay said. The police officer stated that inquiries with the Nabarangpur district police in Odisha revealed that the woman's body was found on December 23. As for the child, he too was strangled and thrown into a pond. The search for the child's body is ongoing. Following the revelation by Rohit's accomplices, all seven accused have been arrested in the case.
Motive Behind Double Murder
The police officer stated that preliminary investigation suggested that Rohit's paramour Basanti was pressuring him to eliminate his wife and child so that they could marry each other. Police have ruled out any financial dispute in the case.
Demand For Death Penalty To Accused
The deceased woman's family and members of the Kalar community have demanded the death penalty for the accused in the brutal double murder. They have also demanded demolition of the houses of the accused to send a stern message to the society.
