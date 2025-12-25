ETV Bharat / state

Man Along With Paramour And Parents Murders Wife, 3-Year-Old Son In Chhattisgarh

Kondagaon: In a shocking incident, a man from Chhattisgarh along with his family members and paramour murdered his wife and a three-year-old son to pave the way for his second marriage, police said. Police have arrested seven people in the case over a month after the deceased woman's family lodged a missing complaint.

SDPO Abhinav Upadhyay stated that they have arrested the main accused Rohit Sethia along with six others including his cousin Naresh Pandey, friend Mithilesh Markam, paramour Basanti Pradhan, father Ramesh Chandra Sethia, mother Urmila Sethia, and Prabhu Lal Pandey, Rohit's uncle.

How The Double Murder Was Revealed

The case stems from a missing complaint filed by the deceased woman's brother Amdev Mahavir on November 22 at the Pharasgaon police station stating that his sister, Bhagwati Sethia, and her 3-year-old son, Vatsalya Sethia, had suddenly gone missing and had been untraceable since November 20. Initially, the family thought she might have gone on a trip with her family, but when they couldn't contact her, her brother filed a report at the police station two days later.

Upadhyay said that considering the seriousness of the matter, three special teams were formed on directions by Kondagaon SP Pankaj Chandra to search for the mother-son duo. During the investigation, the cyber cell and Pharasgaon police obtained crucial clues, which were revealed by Pharasgaon SDPO Abhinav Upadhyay.

Shocking Double Murder Revealed

SDPO Abhinav Upadhyay stated that subsequent investigation revealed that the woman was embroiled in a dispute with her husband, Rohit Sethia. She had last spoken to her husband before disappearing. Technical investigation revealed that the woman was last seen traveling in a blue car on the Visakhapatnam route with three suspects, Upadhyay said. During the investigation, the locations of the three suspects were traced to different parts of the country – Haridwar, Karimnagar, and Kolkata.