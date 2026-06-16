Chhattisgarh: Man 'Kills' Wife With Sharp Weapon Over Suspicion Of Infidelity In Bilaspur
Preliminary findings suggest that the accused suspected his wife's character and was unhappy with her speaking to other people.
Published : June 16, 2026 at 11:49 PM IST
Bilaspur: A woman was allegedly murdered by her husband in Chhattisgarh's Bilaspur Civil Lines police station area on Tuesday. Police have arrested the accused and launched an investigation into the incident.
According to police, the incident took place around 4 p.m. at the couple's residence in Deendayal Colony. Construction work of bricklaying was underway at the house, and the woman was working alongside her son and daughter-in-law.
Officials said the woman was about to take a bath and had asked her husband to chop wood for cooking. As she was heading towards the bathroom, the accused allegedly attacked her with a sharp iron weapon. The assault reportedly slit the woman's throat and killed her on the spot.
Preliminary findings suggest that the accused suspected his wife's character and was unhappy with her speaking to other people. However, police said all aspects of the case are being examined before concluding.
"Initial investigation indicates that the accused killed his wife due to suspicion over her character. He did not like her talking to other people. The accused has been arrested," said Nimitesh Singh, CSP Bilaspur. Police officials also stated that the mental health condition of the accused is being assessed as part of the investigation.
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