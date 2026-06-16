ETV Bharat / state

Chhattisgarh: Man 'Kills' Wife With Sharp Weapon Over Suspicion Of Infidelity In Bilaspur

Bilaspur: A woman was allegedly murdered by her husband in Chhattisgarh's Bilaspur Civil Lines police station area on Tuesday. Police have arrested the accused and launched an investigation into the incident.

According to police, the incident took place around 4 p.m. at the couple's residence in Deendayal Colony. Construction work of bricklaying was underway at the house, and the woman was working alongside her son and daughter-in-law.

Officials said the woman was about to take a bath and had asked her husband to chop wood for cooking. As she was heading towards the bathroom, the accused allegedly attacked her with a sharp iron weapon. The assault reportedly slit the woman's throat and killed her on the spot.