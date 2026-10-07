Man Allegedly Kills Wife During Dispute Over Goat-Skin Curry In Chhattisgarh
Rinku had reportedly kept some of the curry for himself before leaving home to deliver some to an acquaintance in the village.
Published : October 7, 2026 at 10:28 PM IST
Surajpur: A 32-year-old man allegedly beat his wife to death with wooden sticks during a dispute over goat-skin curry in Chhattisgarh’s Surajpur district, police said. The accused was allegedly intoxicated at the time of the incident.
The incident took place in Palma village under the Chendra police outpost area. According to police, the accused, Rinku Paikra, had prepared a curry made from goat skin, locally known as chhalri pachouni, at home.
Rinku had reportedly kept some of the curry for himself before leaving home to deliver some to an acquaintance in the village.
When he returned, he found that the curry he had kept was no longer at home. Angry over this, Rinku, who was allegedly heavily intoxicated, got into an argument with his wife, Rajkumari Paikra.
The argument escalated, following which Rinku allegedly attacked his wife with wooden sticks. Rajkumari sustained severe injuries during the assault and died at the spot.
Additional Superintendent of Police Surajpur Yogesh Kumar Dewangan said the accused allegedly inflicted fatal blows on his wife following the dispute. “After the dispute, the accused fatally assaulted his wife, resulting in her death. A case has been registered,” Dewangan said.
After receiving information about the incident, Chendra police reached the spot and began an investigation. Rinku Paikra was arrested in connection with the case.
After completing the necessary legal procedures, police produced the accused before a court, which sent him to judicial custody.
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