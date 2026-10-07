ETV Bharat / state

Man Allegedly Kills Wife During Dispute Over Goat-Skin Curry In Chhattisgarh

Representational image ( ETV Bharat )

Surajpur: A 32-year-old man allegedly beat his wife to death with wooden sticks during a dispute over goat-skin curry in Chhattisgarh’s Surajpur district, police said. The accused was allegedly intoxicated at the time of the incident.

The incident took place in Palma village under the Chendra police outpost area. According to police, the accused, Rinku Paikra, had prepared a curry made from goat skin, locally known as chhalri pachouni, at home.

Rinku had reportedly kept some of the curry for himself before leaving home to deliver some to an acquaintance in the village. When he returned, he found that the curry he had kept was no longer at home. Angry over this, Rinku, who was allegedly heavily intoxicated, got into an argument with his wife, Rajkumari Paikra.