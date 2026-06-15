Man Addicted To Online Betting Kills Home Guard Wife In Front Of Children In Bengaluru; Arrested
The accused came to visit his wife, who was staying separately with their children, under the pretext of seeking forgiveness, and stabbed her 10 times.
Published : June 15, 2026 at 1:59 PM IST
Bengaluru: A man addicted to online betting was arrested for allegedly stabbing his 32-year-old wife to death in front of his two children in Bengaluru, police said on Monday.
After killing his wife, the accused attempted to end his life. He had also recorded a video allegedly claiming that his betting habit destroyed him, causing severe financial troubles for his family.
The incident occurred on Sunday night under the Mahadevpur police station area. Police said that the victim, Manjula, worked as a home guard at Mahadevpur police station, and was brutally stabbed to death by her husband, Pradeep.
According to the police, Pradeep and Manjula were married for 15 years. However, recently Pradeep had been struggling with an addiction to online betting through mobile applications, pushing his family into severe financial distress. Also, Pradeep was allegedly suspicious of his wife. This led to frequent disputes between the couple. Unable to bear the mental and physical harassment, Manjula lived separately with her children in a house near Pushpanjali Theatre.
Pradeep had come to Manjula's house at around 9 pm on Sunday. Pretending to apologise for his mistake, he knelt to seek forgiveness. Moments later, he pulled out a knife that he had hidden inside his jacket and stabbed Manjula more than 10 times in front of their two children, an officer of Mahadevpur police station said.
Manjula suffered serious injuries and died on the spot. After this, Pradeep attempted to end his life with the knife. Soon, a team from Mahadevpur police station arrived at the house and sent the body for autopsy.
Police said a video made before the murder has been recovered, where Pradeep is allegedly claiming that his wife and children are suffering due to his betting addiction. "I will die, my wife will also die", he is seen saying in the video, the officer said.
"Police have arrested Pradeep and a case has been registered at Mahadevpur police station. Further investigations are underway," he added.
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