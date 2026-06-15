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Man Addicted To Online Betting Kills Home Guard Wife In Front Of Children In Bengaluru; Arrested

Bengaluru: A man addicted to online betting was arrested for allegedly stabbing his 32-year-old wife to death in front of his two children in Bengaluru, police said on Monday.

After killing his wife, the accused attempted to end his life. He had also recorded a video allegedly claiming that his betting habit destroyed him, causing severe financial troubles for his family.

The incident occurred on Sunday night under the Mahadevpur police station area. Police said that the victim, Manjula, worked as a home guard at Mahadevpur police station, and was brutally stabbed to death by her husband, Pradeep.

According to the police, Pradeep and Manjula were married for 15 years. However, recently Pradeep had been struggling with an addiction to online betting through mobile applications, pushing his family into severe financial distress. Also, Pradeep was allegedly suspicious of his wife. This led to frequent disputes between the couple. Unable to bear the mental and physical harassment, Manjula lived separately with her children in a house near Pushpanjali Theatre.