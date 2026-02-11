ETV Bharat / state

Man Accused Of Ayodhya Ram Mandir Attack Killed In Faridabad Jail, Body Brought Home

Ayodhya: Body of Abdul Rehman, who was arrested for allegedly plotting an attack on the Ayodhya Ram Mandir, was brought to his home in Ayodhya, and the final rites were performed amid tight security arrangements on Wednesday morning.

Rehman was a resident of Majnai village in the Inayat Nagar police station area of ​​Ayodhya but a native of Mikipur area. His father said they were informed about Rehman's death on Monday. "I had met him in jail some days ago and he told that everything was fine there. What had exactly happened to our son? We were told that at around 10:30 pm on Sunday, an inmate attacked Rehman following an argument. He was seriously injured and admitted to the hospital, where doctors declared him dead. Police have registered a murder case against the accused inmate but an impartial investigation should be conducted into his death," Abu Bakr said.

A class 10 pass-out, Rehman was arrested in March 2025 from the Pali area of ​​Faridabad during a joint operation by the Gujarat ATS and the Haryana STF. Explosive materials, including grenades, were also recovered from him. He was booked under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA). He worked as an e-rickshaw driver and was the only son in the family with three sisters.