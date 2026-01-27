Mamta Kulkarni Expelled From Kinnar Akhara Over Remarks On Swami Avimukteshwaranand
Mamta Kulkarni’s statements questioning religious hierarchy and conduct led the Kinnar Akhara to review her role and formally end her association.
Published : January 27, 2026 at 11:10 PM IST
Prayagraj: Mahamandaleshwar Mamta Kulkarni has been expelled from the Kinnar Akhara for making controversial remarks about Swami Avimukteshwaranand.
Announcing the decision in a video statement, Acharya Mahamandaleshwar Lakshmi Narayan Tripathi said the expulsion followed consultations with the Akhara’s office-bearers. She clarified that Mamtanand Giri (Mamta Kulkarni) no longer has any association with the Akhara and is neither a member nor an office-bearer.
Tripathi said the controversies surrounding the Jyotish Peeth involve complex historical and traditional issues, on which the Akhara does not take a position. She expressed distress over the alleged mistreatment of young ascetics during the Mauni Amavasya bath and said that making public statements on sensitive matters without the Akhara’s permission violates organisational decorum.
Questions Over Conduct
On January 25, Mamtanand Giri questioned the role and conduct of Swami Avimukteshwaranand, claiming that “nine out of ten Shankaracharyas are fake” and raising doubts about their knowledge. She also questioned the process of appointing a Shankaracharya and the need to be carried in a palanquin amid massive crowds, stating that those in high religious positions should shed ego.
Religion And Politics
She further alleged that disciples were subjected to beatings and humiliation due to Shankaracharya, and said that if he wished to bathe, he could have dismounted the palanquin. Emphasising that religion and politics should remain separate, she argued that mixing the two was inappropriate. The Akhara said these remarks breached discipline and decorum.
Earlier Controversy
Mamta Kulkarni was conferred the title of Mahamandaleshwar by the Kinnar Akhara during the Mahakumbh on January 23, 2025, a move that drew objections from sections of the saint community. She briefly announced her resignation from the post, only to reverse the decision days later. Her public statements have repeatedly sparked debate in religious and political circles, though she ultimately retained the title until the present action.
Before embracing a religious life, Mamta Kulkarni was a prominent film actor in the 1990s, appearing in several Hindi films. In later years, she spoke of turning to spirituality and withdrawing from public life, though her periodic statements have continued to keep her in the public eye.