Mamta Kulkarni Expelled From Kinnar Akhara Over Remarks On Swami Avimukteshwaranand

Prayagraj: Mahamandaleshwar Mamta Kulkarni has been expelled from the Kinnar Akhara for making controversial remarks about Swami Avimukteshwaranand.

Announcing the decision in a video statement, Acharya Mahamandaleshwar Lakshmi Narayan Tripathi said the expulsion followed consultations with the Akhara’s office-bearers. She clarified that Mamtanand Giri (Mamta Kulkarni) no longer has any association with the Akhara and is neither a member nor an office-bearer.

Tripathi said the controversies surrounding the Jyotish Peeth involve complex historical and traditional issues, on which the Akhara does not take a position. She expressed distress over the alleged mistreatment of young ascetics during the Mauni Amavasya bath and said that making public statements on sensitive matters without the Akhara’s permission violates organisational decorum.

Questions Over Conduct

On January 25, Mamtanand Giri questioned the role and conduct of Swami Avimukteshwaranand, claiming that “nine out of ten Shankaracharyas are fake” and raising doubts about their knowledge. She also questioned the process of appointing a Shankaracharya and the need to be carried in a palanquin amid massive crowds, stating that those in high religious positions should shed ego.