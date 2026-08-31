ETV Bharat / state

Mamata Writes To ECI Urging Quick Decision On Trinamool Symbol, Funds

Kolkata: Trinamool Congress supremo Mamata Banerjee on Monday wrote to the Election Commission of India (ECI) urging a quick decision on control over the party symbol and funds.

Banerjee addressed Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar to adjudicate this matter quickly after the poll body failed to decide on the matter by August.

A major rift within the Trinamool Congress emerged immediately after the Assembly election results were announced on May 4. MLA Ritabrata Banerjee, accompanied by several other party MLAs, staked a claim to form a separate party.

After he was recognised by the West Bengal Assembly Speaker as the Leader of Opposition, the Mamata faction moved the Calcutta High Court, which ruled the appointment as provisional, leaving the final decision on the matter to a single bench.

Meanwhile, the formation of the new faction sparked a dispute over which group constituted the "real" Trinamool Congress. An intense conflict arose between the competing camps over who controls the party symbol and its accumulated funds, which eventually reached the ECI.