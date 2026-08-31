Mamata Writes To ECI Urging Quick Decision On Trinamool Symbol, Funds
Her action follows the poll body's failure to resolve the matter by August 31, despite the submission of claims and necessary documents by both factions.
Published : August 31, 2026 at 7:53 PM IST
Kolkata: Trinamool Congress supremo Mamata Banerjee on Monday wrote to the Election Commission of India (ECI) urging a quick decision on control over the party symbol and funds.
Banerjee addressed Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar to adjudicate this matter quickly after the poll body failed to decide on the matter by August.
A major rift within the Trinamool Congress emerged immediately after the Assembly election results were announced on May 4. MLA Ritabrata Banerjee, accompanied by several other party MLAs, staked a claim to form a separate party.
After he was recognised by the West Bengal Assembly Speaker as the Leader of Opposition, the Mamata faction moved the Calcutta High Court, which ruled the appointment as provisional, leaving the final decision on the matter to a single bench.
Meanwhile, the formation of the new faction sparked a dispute over which group constituted the "real" Trinamool Congress. An intense conflict arose between the competing camps over who controls the party symbol and its accumulated funds, which eventually reached the ECI.
To resolve this deadlock, the ECI issued notices to both factions on July 2, asking them to present their claims with supporting evidence. In response, both factions submitted preliminary replies to the Commission on July 6, followed by the phased submission of necessary documents, which was completed in the last week of July.
At that time, party MPs Mahua Moitra and Sagarika Ghose submitted all relevant evidence to the ECI on behalf of the Mamata or Kalighat faction. However, a complication arose when Ritabrata's faction requested additional time from the Commission to compile their evidence — a move the Kalighat faction opposed vehemently.
Mamata first wrote to the Commission on July 29, questioning why the opposing side was being granted extra time without valid reason. Although the deadline of August 31 for resolving the dispute has elapsed, the Commission has yet to deliver a verdict, and the matter remains unresolved.
Consequently, Mamata has directly approached the Commission for the second time, demanding an immediate decision regarding the party's actual ownership, symbol, and funds to avoid further delay.
Political circles believe that the rights to the party's primary symbol and funds being tied up in legal wrangling is becoming a source of significant discomfort for the Trinamool Congress.
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