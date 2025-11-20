ETV Bharat / state

Mamata Writes To CEC Gyanesh Kumar Urging Immediate Suspension Of SIR

Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday addressed a strongly-worded letter to Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar, asking him to immediately halt the Special Intensive Revision (SIR), terming the exercise "chaotic, coercive and dangerous".

Her three-page letter talked about the gap in the training of polling workers, lack of clarity on what documents are mandatory in the SIR, confusion in many places about deadlines, documentation and public relations, and the harassment of Booth Level Officers (BLO) due to erroneous instructions and repeated changes in rules.

She alleged that BLOs are failing to collect information at the grassroots level and upload information online, due to which show-cause notices are being issued to them. Instead of solving the main problem, the situation is becoming more complicated, she said.

"Intimidation and punitive measures have now become a part of the SIR. Even without training, technical support or a proper action plan, those in charge are being forced to answer. Punishment is being given for even the slightest mistake. This has created an atmosphere of panic among the poll workers working at the grassroots level," the letter reads.

The letter mentioned that Banerjee has "time and again" raised concerns over the ongoing SIR of the electoral rolls in the state and is now "compelled to write" to the CEC because the situation has reached a "deeply alarming stage". She alleged that the exercise is being carried out in an "unplanned, dangerous" manner that has "crippled the process from day one".