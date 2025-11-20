Mamata Writes To CEC Gyanesh Kumar Urging Immediate Suspension Of SIR
Published : November 20, 2025 at 7:15 PM IST
Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday addressed a strongly-worded letter to Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar, asking him to immediately halt the Special Intensive Revision (SIR), terming the exercise "chaotic, coercive and dangerous".
Her three-page letter talked about the gap in the training of polling workers, lack of clarity on what documents are mandatory in the SIR, confusion in many places about deadlines, documentation and public relations, and the harassment of Booth Level Officers (BLO) due to erroneous instructions and repeated changes in rules.
She alleged that BLOs are failing to collect information at the grassroots level and upload information online, due to which show-cause notices are being issued to them. Instead of solving the main problem, the situation is becoming more complicated, she said.
"Intimidation and punitive measures have now become a part of the SIR. Even without training, technical support or a proper action plan, those in charge are being forced to answer. Punishment is being given for even the slightest mistake. This has created an atmosphere of panic among the poll workers working at the grassroots level," the letter reads.
The letter mentioned that Banerjee has "time and again" raised concerns over the ongoing SIR of the electoral rolls in the state and is now "compelled to write" to the CEC because the situation has reached a "deeply alarming stage". She alleged that the exercise is being carried out in an "unplanned, dangerous" manner that has "crippled the process from day one".
West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee writes to CEC Gyanesh Kumar - " ...i am compelled to write to you as the situation surrounding the ongoing special intensive revision (sir) has reached a deeply alarming stage. the manner in which this exercise is being forced upon officials and… pic.twitter.com/n02aQ24eS3— ANI (@ANI) November 20, 2025
The CM accused the poll body of thrusting the SIR upon officials and citizens "without basic preparedness, adequate planning or clear communication", claiming that critical gaps in training, confusion over mandatory documents and the "near-impossibility" of BLOs meeting voters during working hours had rendered the entire exercise "structurally unsound".
She urged the CEC to "intervene decisively" to halt the ongoing exercise, stop "coercive" measures, provide proper training and support, and "thoroughly reassess" the present methodology and timelines. "If this path is not corrected without delay, the consequences for the system, the officials and the citizens will be irreversible,” she wrote, calling this a moment that demands "responsibility, humanity and decisive corrective action".
"An Anganwadi worker in Malbazar of Jalpaiguri was working as a BLO. Unable to bear the pressure of SIR, she committed suicide. Not only her, but several other workers have come under severe mental stress. Some of them have died. Under immense pressure, BLOs are working beyond their capacity. Many have broken down mentally," states the letter.
She alleged that just as farmers and labourers are supposed to work in the fields during the harvest season, similarly, administrative staff are supposed to be busy with their official work. However, SIR was introduced at a time without any real calculation. As a result, farmers on one hand, teachers and employees of various departments are facing serious problems. If such a rush continues, there is a risk of mistakes while registering the information of real voters. As a result, the electoral rolls will be flawed, which is dangerous for the democratic structure.
Will Give Appropriate Response To The Latter: Poll Panel Sources
The Election Commission of India will examine Banerjee's letter on SIR and will give an appropriate response, sources told ETV Bharat.
Referring to BLOs being engaged in the ongoing SIR in West Bengal, they said, "The BLOs were given training. If any BLOs are facing problems, ECI is ready to provide additional manpower."
