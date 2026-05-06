Mamata Will Cease To Be CM After New Govt Takes Oath: Constitution Expert
Ex-Lok Sabha secretary general PDT Achary said even if she resigns today, the Governor will ask her to continue in the office in the interim.
Published : May 6, 2026 at 3:27 PM IST
New Delhi: A day after outgoing West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee stirred a controversy by refusing to step down from the post following the Trinamool Congress's humiliating defeat by the BJP in the 2026 Assembly polls, former Lok Sabha secretary general PDT Achary on Wednesday asserted that Banerjee can continue to her post till the formation of the new government.
Achary has opined that after the formation of the new government, she will no longer be the chief minister.
As per customary tradition, the incumbent Chief Minister tenders resignation to the Governor if his/her party or that of the coalition fails to garner the majority in Assembly elections, which is necessary for the formation of the new government.
In the recently held assembly polls, the BJP ousted the Trinamool government after three terms, with a landslide victory by securing 207 seats in the 294-member House. The TMC, which had exuded confidence to retain the government, could manage to win only 80 seats.
However, Banerjee had accused the saffron party of rigging elections with the tacit support of the Election Commission of India (ECI) and refused to tender her resignation.
Attacking the BJP, Banerjee at a presser in Kolkata on Tuesday, said, "Officially through the Election Commission, they (BJP) can defeat us. But, morally, we won the elections."
In response to a question on her resignation as the CM, she categorically said, "The question doesn't arise. I didn't lose, I will not resign."
Referring to her response, Achary said the Assembly elections were held, and the Trinamool Congress has lost. But the old Assembly continues till the new Assembly is formed and a new government comes in.
"It is a fact that as soon as the ruling party loses the election, the Chief Minister would go and submit his/her resignation to the Governor, which is followed by all. The Governor then would advise the Chief Minister to continue in office till a new Chief Minister is sworn in," Achary said.
"Till the government is formed, she can be the Chief Minister. Even if she resigns today, the Governor will ask her to continue in the office," he added.
Asked about the role of the Governor in such a situation, Achary said, "There is no need for a floor test. Because the BJP has a huge majority. So, the question of the floor test doesn't arise in this case. A floor test is held when there is a doubt about the majority."
Achary said the Governor can ask for a floor test when there is a coalition. "That is not necessary. BJP has more than 200 seats. So, where is the question of the floor test? This is not necessary. They have to merely swear in the chief minister and the other ministers. As soon as that happens, the old government will go. It ceases to exist, irrespective of whether Banerjee resigns or not. They cannot exist," he said.
On ECI's notification regarding the constitution of the new Assembly, Achary said the Election Commission has nothing to do with the formation of the government. "The commission has notified the election results, featuring all elected members. Once the notification is issued, the House will be deemed to have come into existence. The new government will advise the governor to dissolve the previous House," he said.
The tenure of the incumbent Assembly will expire on May 7.
Opposition Accuses BJP Of Stealing Votes
Several Opposition parties, including Congress, Aam Aadmi Party, Samajwadi Party and Shiv Sena (UBT) have come out in open support of Banerjee, accusing the BJP of stealing votes in the polls.
"Assam and Bengal are clear cases of the election being stolen by the BJP with the support of the EC. We agree with Mamata ji. More than 100 seats were stolen in Bengal. We have seen this playbook before: Madhya Pradesh, Haryana, Maharashtra and Lok Sabha 2024 elections," leader of opposition in Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, said in an X post.
Assam and Bengal are clear cases of the election being stolen by the BJP with the support of the EC.— Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) May 4, 2026
We agree with Mamata ji. More than 100 seats were stolen in Bengal.
We have seen this playbook before:
Madhya Pradesh.
Haryana.
Maharashtra.
Lok Sabha 2024 etc
चुनाव चोरी,…
Meanwhile, Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut said in a social media post that Banerjee's decision not to resign as the Chief Minister was completely justified.
ममता बॅनर्जी यांनी राजीनामा न देण्याचा निर्णय पूर्णपणे न्याय्य आहे. CJI चंद्रचूड यांच्या उद्धव ठाकरे vs महाराष्ट्र सरकार खटल्यातील निकालानुसार, कोर्टाने उद्धव ठाकरेंना पदावर पुनर्स्थापित केले नाही, कारण त्यांनी स्वतः राजीनामा दिला होता.— Sanjay Raut (@rautsanjay61) May 6, 2026
"According to the judgment in the Uddhav Thackeray vs Maharashtra Government case by CJI Chandrachud, the court did not reinstate Uddhav Thackeray to his position because he had resigned on his own," he wrote in the post.
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