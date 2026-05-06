ETV Bharat / state

Mamata Will Cease To Be CM After New Govt Takes Oath: Constitution Expert

New Delhi: A day after outgoing West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee stirred a controversy by refusing to step down from the post following the Trinamool Congress's humiliating defeat by the BJP in the 2026 Assembly polls, former Lok Sabha secretary general PDT Achary on Wednesday asserted that Banerjee can continue to her post till the formation of the new government.

Achary has opined that after the formation of the new government, she will no longer be the chief minister.

As per customary tradition, the incumbent Chief Minister tenders resignation to the Governor if his/her party or that of the coalition fails to garner the majority in Assembly elections, which is necessary for the formation of the new government.

In the recently held assembly polls, the BJP ousted the Trinamool government after three terms, with a landslide victory by securing 207 seats in the 294-member House. The TMC, which had exuded confidence to retain the government, could manage to win only 80 seats.

However, Banerjee had accused the saffron party of rigging elections with the tacit support of the Election Commission of India (ECI) and refused to tender her resignation.

Attacking the BJP, Banerjee at a presser in Kolkata on Tuesday, said, "Officially through the Election Commission, they (BJP) can defeat us. But, morally, we won the elections."

In response to a question on her resignation as the CM, she categorically said, "The question doesn't arise. I didn't lose, I will not resign."

Referring to her response, Achary said the Assembly elections were held, and the Trinamool Congress has lost. But the old Assembly continues till the new Assembly is formed and a new government comes in.

"It is a fact that as soon as the ruling party loses the election, the Chief Minister would go and submit his/her resignation to the Governor, which is followed by all. The Governor then would advise the Chief Minister to continue in office till a new Chief Minister is sworn in," Achary said.

"Till the government is formed, she can be the Chief Minister. Even if she resigns today, the Governor will ask her to continue in the office," he added.