Mamata Wants To Incite Hindu-Muslim Riots: BJP

New Delhi: The BJP on Saturday alleged that West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee wanted to incite riots between the Hindu and Muslim communities and accused her of indulging in communal politics, sensing defeat of the ruling TMC in the state assembly polls next year.

Questioning Banerjee's silence over the alleged remarks made by her party MLA Madan Mitra about Lord Ram, BJP national spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia claimed that TMC leaders are making objectionable comments about Hindu deities and faith on her instructions.

"TMC MLA Madan Mitra said Prabhu Ram is Muslim, not a Hindu. Crores of Hindus have been hurt with his remarks, but Mamata Banerjee has kept mum over it," Bhatia told a press conference at the BJP headquarters here.

"Did she expel Madan Mitra from her party? Was any FIR lodged against him?", the BJP spokesperson asked and alleged, "This shows how Mamata Banerjee is indulging communal politics. She wants to incite Hindu-Muslim riots". Bhatia further alleged that Banerjee has been "instructing" her party leader to make such "communal statements" to appease a particular community, as she has realised that her party is going to lose in the state assembly polls next year.