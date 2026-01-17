Mamata Urges CJI Surya Kant To Protect 'Constitution, Judiciary And Democracy'
The Chief Minister urged the CJI to protect people and stop the trend of media trials before disposal of cases.
Published : January 17, 2026 at 7:57 PM IST
Jalpaiguri: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Saturday appealed Chief Justice of India Surya Kant to protect the country's 'Constitution, Democracy and Judiciary'.
Speaking at an event to inaugurate the Jalpaiguri Circuit Bench of the Calcutta High Court, Mamata urged CJI Kant to protect people of India from being purposely targeted by the 'agencies'. "Please protect the Constitution, democracy, judiciary, history and geography of the country from disaster,” the Trinamool supremo said.
“You (the CJI) are the guardian of our Constitution, we are under your legal guardianship. Please protect the people," the chief minister said at the event where Justice Kant was also in attendance. "These days, there is a trend of media trials before disposal of cases; this must stop, too," Mamata added.
The Chief Minister raised the issue of Central government's discrimination towards West Bengal in her address in front of Union Law Minister. Arjun Ram Meghwal. "The Union Minister is sitting right here. Please don't mind, but the Central government does not provide us with funds. Nevertheless, we are building various judicial infrastructures. We are constructing new courts."
Meanwhile, CJI Kant formally inaugurated the permanent infrastructure of the Jalpaiguri Circuit Bench of the Calcutta High Court the foundation of which was laid in 2012.
The permanent building of the Jalpaiguri Circuit Bench of the Calcutta High Court has been built on approximately 40 acres of land in Paharpur near Jalpaiguri town. The five-storey building, constructed at a cost of approximately Rs 501 crore, has a floor area of about one lakh square feet. The building houses 13 courtrooms, including that of the Chief Justice of Calcutta High Court. Additionally, 13 bungalows have been built behind the court building to serve as residences for the Chief Justice and other judges.
Besides Mamata and the CJI, Supreme Court Justices Vikram Nath, JK Maheshwari, Dipankar Datta, Joymalya Bagchi, and Rajesh Bindal, along with Meghwal, State Law Minister Malay Ghatak, and many other distinguished guests and representatives from the legal fraternity were present.
Also Read
