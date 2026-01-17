ETV Bharat / state

Mamata Urges CJI Surya Kant To Protect 'Constitution, Judiciary And Democracy'

Jalpaiguri: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Saturday appealed Chief Justice of India Surya Kant to protect the country's 'Constitution, Democracy and Judiciary'.

Speaking at an event to inaugurate the Jalpaiguri Circuit Bench of the Calcutta High Court, Mamata urged CJI Kant to protect people of India from being purposely targeted by the 'agencies'. "Please protect the Constitution, democracy, judiciary, history and geography of the country from disaster,” the Trinamool supremo said.

“You (the CJI) are the guardian of our Constitution, we are under your legal guardianship. Please protect the people," the chief minister said at the event where Justice Kant was also in attendance. "These days, there is a trend of media trials before disposal of cases; this must stop, too," Mamata added.

The Chief Minister raised the issue of Central government's discrimination towards West Bengal in her address in front of Union Law Minister. Arjun Ram Meghwal. "The Union Minister is sitting right here. Please don't mind, but the Central government does not provide us with funds. Nevertheless, we are building various judicial infrastructures. We are constructing new courts."