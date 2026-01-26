ETV Bharat / state

Mamata Urges Citizens To Remain Vigilant In Safeguarding Constitution In R-Day Post

Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee wished the nation on Republic Day and urged citizens to remain vigilant in safeguarding the Constitution and the core values of Indian republic.

Banerjee's message, posted on her X handle, not only contained greetings but also a strong warning about protecting the Constitution and. According to political analysts, the Chief Minister indicated the workers of Trinamool Congress, supporters, and the general public to remain vigilant before the Assembly elections.

The Chief Minister, in her post, mentioned the four main pillars of the Preamble to the Constitution—justice, liberty, equality, and fraternity. She wrote, "Let us reaffirm our commitment to these fundamental values ​​of our Constitution." However, she did not confine herself to constitutional terminology alone. She also emphasized pluralism, diversity, and social harmony.

However, the most important part of Mamata's message was a warning. Quoting an old proverb, she said, "The price of liberty is eternal vigilance." The Chief Minister added, "Today, our Republic and our Constitution demand this collective vigilance from all of us." Political analysts believe that this call for 'eternal vigilance,' just 100 days before the elections, is essentially an indication of the dangers facing democracy and the constitution. Especially when the state is in conflict with the central government on various issues, the Chief Minister's statement is being considered as an indirect instruction to her party's workers.