Mamata Urges Citizens To Remain Vigilant In Safeguarding Constitution In R-Day Post
The most important part of Mamata's message was a warning. Quoting an old proverb, she said, "The price of liberty is eternal vigilance."
Published : January 26, 2026 at 8:11 PM IST
Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee wished the nation on Republic Day and urged citizens to remain vigilant in safeguarding the Constitution and the core values of Indian republic.
Banerjee's message, posted on her X handle, not only contained greetings but also a strong warning about protecting the Constitution and. According to political analysts, the Chief Minister indicated the workers of Trinamool Congress, supporters, and the general public to remain vigilant before the Assembly elections.
The Chief Minister, in her post, mentioned the four main pillars of the Preamble to the Constitution—justice, liberty, equality, and fraternity. She wrote, "Let us reaffirm our commitment to these fundamental values of our Constitution." However, she did not confine herself to constitutional terminology alone. She also emphasized pluralism, diversity, and social harmony.
On this Republic Day, I extend my heartfelt greetings to all. Let us reaffirm our commitment to the core values of our Constitution — justice, liberty, equality, and fraternity. Let us strive towards plurality, diversity, inclusiveness and social harmony.— Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) January 26, 2026
However, the most important part of Mamata's message was a warning. Quoting an old proverb, she said, "The price of liberty is eternal vigilance." The Chief Minister added, "Today, our Republic and our Constitution demand this collective vigilance from all of us." Political analysts believe that this call for 'eternal vigilance,' just 100 days before the elections, is essentially an indication of the dangers facing democracy and the constitution. Especially when the state is in conflict with the central government on various issues, the Chief Minister's statement is being considered as an indirect instruction to her party's workers.
The Chief Minister saluted the country's freedom fighters, those who framed the constitution, soldiers, and the ordinary citizens of India.
Justice. Liberty. Equality. Fraternity.— Abhishek Banerjee (@abhishekaitc) January 26, 2026
Not words carved in stone, but promises written in blood and breath. Promises born in sacrifice, tempered in struggle, and carried across generations as the living soul of our Republic. These are the values our freedom fighters died for,…
Trinamool Congress's All India General Secretary Abhishek Banerjee, in his post on X, also called for the protection of democracy, justice, and the Constitution.
In his post, he began by reminding everyone that justice, liberty, equality, and fraternity—the four pillars of the Constitution—are not merely phrases carved in stone. "These are promises written in blood and breath," he stated.
Meanwhile, all eyes were on the Chief Minister and Governor CV Ananda Bose at the 'At Home' organised at Raj Bhavan here. Banerjee did attend the event but left without having anything. She did not even have tea and avoided a conversation with the Governor whom she greeted before talking to his wife for a few moments.
