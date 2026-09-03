ETV Bharat / state

Mamata Threatens Sit-In Protest In Delhi Over 'Political Terror', 'Police Inaction' In Bengal

Kolkata: Alleging that "political terror" and "police inaction" are prevailing across the state, Trinamool Congress supremo Mamata Banerjee on Thursday warned of staging a sit-in protest in front of BJP leaders' houses in Delhi.

In a social media live address, Banerjee vented her anger against the Centre and a section of the police. "If this oppression does not stop, I will have to go to Delhi and stage a sit-in. If necessary, I will sit in protest right outside the homes of BJP leaders. We want to live in peace. That is our democratic and constitutional right," she said.

Accusing the Union Home Minister Amit Shah of hijacking the entire electoral process from Delhi, she said, "I have repeatedly said that every possible force has been used to delete names during the SIR process, not include eligible names and to deprive people of their electoral rights. I believe the Union Home Minister, sitting in Delhi, has used the entire machinery to loot the election."

Alleging a violation of civil rights, she said names are being deleted in the name of a so-called Census without any consultation with political parties. "Why are you choosing the path of exclusion instead of inclusion?" she asked.

Banerjee said Bengal's culture, education, heritage, and identity are in a grave crisis, as attempts are being made to erase its existence through undemocratic and unethical means.

She referred to incidents of terror in Cooch Behar, Bankura, Howrah, Hooghly and Kolkata, alleging that nearly 4,000 party offices had been forcibly occupied or looted. Miscreants even attacked the party's IT office in Kolkata, right under the nose of the Shakespeare Sarani Police Station, in the dead of night, she said, claiming that over 14,000 false cases have been filed against workers.

"BJP goons were sent to our IT office in the middle of the night. Four of our people were held captive and tortured. Computers and important documents were looted. This was possible because the miscreants knew the police would take no action. We are keeping a record of all the police stations involved and the names of the perpetrators," she said.