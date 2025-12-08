Mamata Tears Into Centre For IndiGo Imbroglio, Terms It 'Disaster Of Their Own Making'
Speaking to reporters before leaving for Cooch Behar to attend an administrative meeting, she said that ensuring pilots' rest hours and passenger safety is non-negotiable.
Published : December 8, 2025 at 3:05 PM IST
Kolkata: Amid the continued operational fiasco faced by domestic carrier IndiGo, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday tore into the Centre for what she called a "disaster of their own making". She accused it of abruptly enforcing new rules without the slightest concern for alternative arrangements — leaving flyers to bear the brunt.
Speaking to the media at Kolkata airport before leaving for Cooch Behar for an administrative meeting, she said she had been briefed by airport staff unions on the scale of the ordeal. "Passengers are suffering everywhere. Before you suddenly stop a service, you must think — what option have you given to the public? What is the alternative?" she asked.
She acknowledged that ensuring pilots' rest hours and passenger safety is non-negotiable. "Overduty is unacceptable. Pilots are human beings — they also need rest," she said. "But you cannot implement such changes overnight. There should have been at least 15–20 days' notice so that airlines and the government could plan," she added.
Instead, she pointed out, flights have been grounded, trains are overbooked, and journeys that take two hours by air now take a day and a half by train. "How are people supposed to travel?" she asked.
Banerjee cited a real-world casualty of the chaos — a couple who failed to reach the reception venue after their wedding due to the flight imbroglio, compelled to greet guests virtually. "Airfares have soared in the middle of the crisis. Where a ticket costs Rs 3,000 has shot up to Rs 50,000. This is mental harassment of the common people," she said.
Banerjee also did not miss the chance to take a jibe at the BJP's "double-engine" boasting. The Centre, she claimed, is too busy chasing elections, controlling EVMs and unleashing central agencies to deal with crises at home. "They have time for foreign tours, but no time to look at problems inside the country," she said.
She demanded compensation for passengers who paid for tickets but received no service and suffered huge losses. If needed, travellers should approach the courts for justice, she suggested.
With thousands stranded at airports in Kolkata and elsewhere, Banerjee said the situation has reached a point which needs an immediate intervention by the Centre. "At least run half the flights, or work out another arrangement depending on pilots' availability. Planning is the responsibility of the government," she urged.
As the 2026 assembly elections draw closer, Banerjee laid the blame squarely on what she called the Centre's "complete lack of planning". Her warning was stark: the situation, she said, is sliding from bad to worse — and the state government is watching every moment.
Also Read