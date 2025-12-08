ETV Bharat / state

Mamata Tears Into Centre For IndiGo Imbroglio, Terms It 'Disaster Of Their Own Making'

Kolkata: Amid the continued operational fiasco faced by domestic carrier IndiGo, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday tore into the Centre for what she called a "disaster of their own making". She accused it of abruptly enforcing new rules without the slightest concern for alternative arrangements — leaving flyers to bear the brunt.

Speaking to the media at Kolkata airport before leaving for Cooch Behar for an administrative meeting, she said she had been briefed by airport staff unions on the scale of the ordeal. "Passengers are suffering everywhere. Before you suddenly stop a service, you must think — what option have you given to the public? What is the alternative?" she asked.

She acknowledged that ensuring pilots' rest hours and passenger safety is non-negotiable. "Overduty is unacceptable. Pilots are human beings — they also need rest," she said. "But you cannot implement such changes overnight. There should have been at least 15–20 days' notice so that airlines and the government could plan," she added.

Instead, she pointed out, flights have been grounded, trains are overbooked, and journeys that take two hours by air now take a day and a half by train. "How are people supposed to travel?" she asked.

Banerjee cited a real-world casualty of the chaos — a couple who failed to reach the reception venue after their wedding due to the flight imbroglio, compelled to greet guests virtually. "Airfares have soared in the middle of the crisis. Where a ticket costs Rs 3,000 has shot up to Rs 50,000. This is mental harassment of the common people," she said.