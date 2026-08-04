ETV Bharat / state

Mamata Slams BJP Over Census, Delimitation And 'Temple Loot'

Kolkata: Former West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, who has been consistently vocal against the state's ruling party ever since her party was voted out of power, launched a scathing attack on the BJP government through a video message released on social media on Tuesday.

She also spoke about delimitation, the census, and allegations of corruption at the local level. Levelling serious allegations against the 'saffron camp', Mamata said the BJP is attempting to forcibly assert its dominance everywhere — from interfering with the livelihoods of ordinary people to religious sites.

Mamata claimed that the state's panchayats, municipalities, and Zilla Parishads have been forcibly captured. She alleged that the current government is conducting administrative operations to reap political benefits while keeping opposition parties completely in the dark. Expressing deep resentment, the Trinamool leader said, "Panchayats, municipalities, and Zilla Parishads have been forcibly captured, and they are carrying out the delimitation process while sitting at home."

She also expressed grave concerns regarding the census process, stating that opposition parties have been deliberately excluded from the exercise. "The census work has begun, but no political party has been involved—at least we haven't been. So, just imagine whose names will be included in the census and whose will be left out,” Banerjee said.

She claimed that 3.2 million people have already been left off the voter list due to the special intensive revision process. She hinted that, under these circumstances, a major political conspiracy is actually unfolding in the guise of the census.