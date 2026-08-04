Mamata Slams BJP Over Census, Delimitation And 'Temple Loot'
Levelling serious allegations against the 'saffron camp', Mamata said the BJP is attempting to forcibly assert its dominance in every sphere of society.
Published : August 4, 2026 at 9:45 PM IST
Kolkata: Former West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, who has been consistently vocal against the state's ruling party ever since her party was voted out of power, launched a scathing attack on the BJP government through a video message released on social media on Tuesday.
She also spoke about delimitation, the census, and allegations of corruption at the local level. Levelling serious allegations against the 'saffron camp', Mamata said the BJP is attempting to forcibly assert its dominance everywhere — from interfering with the livelihoods of ordinary people to religious sites.
Mamata claimed that the state's panchayats, municipalities, and Zilla Parishads have been forcibly captured. She alleged that the current government is conducting administrative operations to reap political benefits while keeping opposition parties completely in the dark. Expressing deep resentment, the Trinamool leader said, "Panchayats, municipalities, and Zilla Parishads have been forcibly captured, and they are carrying out the delimitation process while sitting at home."
She also expressed grave concerns regarding the census process, stating that opposition parties have been deliberately excluded from the exercise. "The census work has begun, but no political party has been involved—at least we haven't been. So, just imagine whose names will be included in the census and whose will be left out,” Banerjee said.
She claimed that 3.2 million people have already been left off the voter list due to the special intensive revision process. She hinted that, under these circumstances, a major political conspiracy is actually unfolding in the guise of the census.
While sharply criticising administrative negligence and the conduct of ruling party leaders, Mamata also raised the issue of the tragic death of an ASHA worker in Bankura's Gangajalghati. She directly pointed fingers at BJP MLAs and leaders for the incident.
Assuring the bereaved family of the deceased ASHA worker of swift action, she announced that a party delegation would be sent there within the next day or two. The former Chief Minister sent a clear message that she stands firmly with all ASHA workers.
Mamata also lashed out at the state government, alleging deception in the name of central schemes and unprecedented corruption at the local level. She accused the ruling party of turning even religious sites into hubs of corruption. In a scathing remark, she said, "They are looting offering boxes—from the Ram Mandir to the temples in Panihati, Bardhaman’s Sarbamangala Mandir, and many others, as well as in places like Banaras, Madhya Pradesh, and Assam. They seem to think the offering box is the BJP's exclusive right!"
The Trinamool leader also raised allegations regarding the encroachment of public property. Citing the renovation of a pond in Bardhaman, she noted how the 'Saffron brigade' forcibly asserts control over public spaces under the guise of inauguration ceremonies.