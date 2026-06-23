ETV Bharat / state

Mamata Seeks Madan Mitra As Chief Whip After Showcausing Firhad; Speaker Says Matter Sub-Judice

Kolkata: Deepening the organisational and legislative battle within the TMC, Mamata Banerjee's camp has sought removal of Firhad Hakim as the party's chief whip in West Bengal Assembly and proposed Madan Mitra as his replacement, after the ex-Kolkata mayor joined the dissident faction led by Leader of Opposition Ritabrata Banerjee.

The move came hours after the TMC leadership show-caused Hakim and accused him of anti-party activities for accepting a position in the rebel camp's parallel organisational structure announced on Monday.

According to sources in the Mamata Banerjee camp, an official email was sent to Assembly Speaker Rathindra Bose around 10.45 pm on Monday informing him that Hakim should no longer be treated as the TMC's chief whip and requesting that Kamarhati MLA Madan Mitra be recognised in the role instead.

On Tuesday morning, before the start of the Assembly session, senior TMC leader and party’s official nominee for the post of LoP Sovandeb Chattopadhyay went to the Speaker’s office and submitted a hard copy of the communication sent the previous night, sources said.

However, the Speaker's office declined to act on the request, citing the ongoing legal and procedural disputes arising from the split within the opposition party, they added.

Sources in the Mamata Banerjee camp said they argued before the Speaker that while the issue relating to the leadership of the legislature party was under judicial scrutiny, there was no legal dispute specifically concerning the post of chief whip.

There was no immediate comment from the Speaker's office.

The attempt to replace Hakim marked another escalation in the confrontation between the two rival TMC factions, which are increasingly contesting control over both the party organisation and its legislative wing.