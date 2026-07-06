ETV Bharat / state

Mamata Says 'Confined' In Kolkata House To Stop Her Baruipur Victim's Family Visit, BJP Calls It 'Drama'

Kolkata: A new turn of events has emerged regarding the Baruipur incident, where a 12-year-old girl was allegedly raped and murdered followed by the lynching of an alleged accused.

Former Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee claimed she had decided to visit the victim's family, but the police had allegedly confined her to her Kalighat residence. Venting out her frustration, Banerjee said, "I am alone now; why are you so afraid of me?"

The state administration has not yet responded to the former CM's allegations.

Debjit Sarkar, chief spokesperson for the state BJP, claimed that the Trinamool Congress is staging a drama to ensure its survival. "The TMC is staging a drama to keep itself relevant. A few days ago, Mamata's personal security officers (PSOs) were replaced, and they too staged a similar drama. Mamata enjoys Z-plus security so what is the problem with her being provided additional security? Have the administration or security forces said she cannot leave her house?"

Mamata claimed that upon learning of the incident, she spoke to the victim's family members over phone and assured them of her support during their time of grief. She said she wanted to visit their home alone.