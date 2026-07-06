Mamata Says 'Confined' In Kolkata House To Stop Her Baruipur Victim's Family Visit, BJP Calls It 'Drama'
A youth was lynched in Baruipur on Sunday by a crowd, accusing him of rape and murder of a 12-year-old girl.
Published : July 6, 2026 at 12:25 PM IST
Kolkata: A new turn of events has emerged regarding the Baruipur incident, where a 12-year-old girl was allegedly raped and murdered followed by the lynching of an alleged accused.
Former Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee claimed she had decided to visit the victim's family, but the police had allegedly confined her to her Kalighat residence. Venting out her frustration, Banerjee said, "I am alone now; why are you so afraid of me?"
The state administration has not yet responded to the former CM's allegations.
Debjit Sarkar, chief spokesperson for the state BJP, claimed that the Trinamool Congress is staging a drama to ensure its survival. "The TMC is staging a drama to keep itself relevant. A few days ago, Mamata's personal security officers (PSOs) were replaced, and they too staged a similar drama. Mamata enjoys Z-plus security so what is the problem with her being provided additional security? Have the administration or security forces said she cannot leave her house?"
Mamata claimed that upon learning of the incident, she spoke to the victim's family members over phone and assured them of her support during their time of grief. She said she wanted to visit their home alone.
The Trinamool Congress alleged that the situation changed reportedly after learning about Mamata's proposed visit. A massive police force was deployed outside the residences of the former CM and her nephew Abhishek in Kalighat. The area was completely cordoned off by personnel from both the state police and central forces.
Intense speculation began in political circles overnight regarding why such a tight security cordon was suddenly established around the Chief Minister's residence. A section of the opposition alleged that the administration took this step to effectively place the former Chief Minister under 'house arrest'.
Later at around 10 pm, a party worker conducted a Facebook Live session from Mamata's residence to explain the situation. Mamata herself participated in the broadcast for a brief period. Lashing out at the state administration, Mamata said, "I have spoken to the family. But the question is, what happened that CRPF and RPF personnel were suddenly deployed in front of my house? There has been no unrest in our neighbourhood. So, why are central force personnel conducting route marches here? Are we thieves or dacoits? Have we ever incited riots? I am alone now; why is there so much concern about me? Why have I been placed under house arrest? I don't understand what you want. Why are you so afraid?"
After the victim's body was recovered from a local pond on Sunday morning, family and locals staged a road blockade with the body to protest. After this, Indrajit Tanti (26), was allegedly beaten to death by a mob on suspicion of involvement in the incident.
Although he was rescued and taken to the hospital, doctors declared him dead. Allegations have also been made regarding attacks on the police, and a police vehicle was vandalized during the unrest. The police have arrested one accused in connection with the minor's rape and murder.
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