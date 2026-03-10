ETV Bharat / state

Mamata Ends Dharna Against 'Flaws' In SIR

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, centre, during a five-day streak of a sit-in dharna to protest against alleged arbitrary deletions from the post-SIR electoral rolls, in Kolkata, West Bengal, Tuesday, March 10, 2026. ( PTI )

Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday lifted her dharna against the "flawed SIR" on the fifth day, saying the protest was being suspended temporarily after the Supreme Court ordered the setting up of an appellate mechanism regarding the voter list revision.

The dharna was lifted on a day when the full bench of the EC concluded its two-day visit to the state to review poll preparedness. Welcoming the apex court’s move to set up the appellate authority, Banerjee said the door closed by the EC has now been opened, bringing a new ray of hope for the people whose names were deleted or under adjudication due to a logical discrepancy under SIR.

The CM said she is calling off the dharna "temporarily", saying the TMC will keep tabs on future developments.

“We had launched the dharna for two reasons — the arbitrary deletion of names and to ensure that genuine voters get their names restored in the electoral rolls,” she said.

The chief minister said she had filed a petition in the Supreme Court as a “common citizen” and not in her official capacity, expressing hope that the judiciary would ensure that genuine voters are not removed from the electoral rolls.