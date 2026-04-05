ETV Bharat / state

Mamata Issues 'Withdraw Or face Suspension' Ultimatum To Defiant Party MLA

By Tapas Ghosh

Samserganj: Amid murmurs of internal friction in Trinamool Congress, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said that any attempt to harm the party from within will not be tolerated under any circumstances.

“If necessary, expulsion is inevitable,” she asserted. Sunday’s public meeting in Murshidabad’s Samserganj turned into a political flashpoint. The Trinamool Congress supremo did not limit herself to seeking votes but also delivered a strong message against internal dissent within the party. Over the past few days, during district-level campaign tours, she has repeatedly warned that factionalism within the party will not be accepted.

This time, from the Murshidabad rally, her target was outgoing MLA Monirul Islam. From the stage at the Krishak Bazaar ground, she said, “Withdraw the nomination, or you will be suspended.” The intensity of her warning created palpable tension among party workers and supporters present.