Mamata Issues 'Withdraw Or face Suspension' Ultimatum To Defiant Party MLA
From the Murshidabad rally, Mamata's target was outgoing MLA Monirul Islam, who has filed nomination as an Independent candidate.
Published : April 5, 2026 at 9:08 PM IST|
Updated : April 5, 2026 at 9:42 PM IST
By Tapas Ghosh
Samserganj: Amid murmurs of internal friction in Trinamool Congress, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said that any attempt to harm the party from within will not be tolerated under any circumstances.
“If necessary, expulsion is inevitable,” she asserted. Sunday’s public meeting in Murshidabad’s Samserganj turned into a political flashpoint. The Trinamool Congress supremo did not limit herself to seeking votes but also delivered a strong message against internal dissent within the party. Over the past few days, during district-level campaign tours, she has repeatedly warned that factionalism within the party will not be accepted.
This time, from the Murshidabad rally, her target was outgoing MLA Monirul Islam. From the stage at the Krishak Bazaar ground, she said, “Withdraw the nomination, or you will be suspended.” The intensity of her warning created palpable tension among party workers and supporters present.
She immediately instructed Jangipur organisational district president Khalilur Rahaman to take strict action against any anti-party activities. Reiterating her stance, Mamata said, “I will not tolerate anyone creating trouble for the party from within.”
The Chief Minister made it clear that the party will follow a “zero tolerance” policy, and expulsion remains an option if required.
Sources indicate that since winning the 2021 election from Farakka, Monirul Islam has been surrounded by controversies, including allegations of vandalism in administrative offices, which reportedly led to discontent within the state leadership. This time, the party denied him a ticket.
However, after being denied the ticket, Monirul has entered the electoral fray as an independent candidate. As a result, Mamata publicly reprimanded him from the stage. Following the Chief Minister’s warning, there is widespread curiosity among locals about whether Monirul Islam will withdraw his nomination.
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