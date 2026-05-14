Mamata In Lawyer's Coat At Calcutta HC To Argue Post-Poll Violence Case, Faces 'Thief' Slogans
The petition was filed by Sirsanya Banerjee on May 12 and the case came up for hearing before Chief Justice Sujoy Paul's bench on Thursday.
Published : May 14, 2026 at 3:25 PM IST
Kolkata: Former West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress supremo Mamata Banerjee on Thursday appeared before the Calcutta High Court to argue a case in connection with alleged post-poll violence and attacks on party offices. However, chaos erupted at the premises when she faced "thief" slogans from a crowd while exiting.
A Public Interest Litigation (PIL) was filed in the high court on May 12 regarding allegations of unrest in various parts of the state following the Assembly Elections by Sirsanya Banerjee, son of Sreerampore MP Kalyan Banerjee and TMC candidate for Uttarpara Assembly constituency, who was defeated in the recent polls.
Mamata arrived at the court on Thursday morning, wearing a black lawyer's coat, to present her arguments in this case, which came up for hearing before the bench of Chief Justice Sujay Paul. She was accompanied by former minister Chandrima Bhattacharya and MP Kalyan Banerjee.
Prior to this, she had traveled to the Supreme Court to present arguments regarding the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) as an ordinary citizen. She was then the CM but had not dressed in the lawyer's gown. Over a week after the Assembly election results, where her party suffered a massive defeat, she has once again appeared in court, dressed in the attire of a lawyer.
During the hearing, senior lawyer and CP-M leader Bikash Ranjan Bhattacharya petitioned court to issue the same directive that a special bench had previously issued in 2021, in a case filed by BJP lawyer, Susmita Saha Dutta, concerning post-poll violence.
Kalyan Banerjee submitted that the incidents of violence witnessed this time around have been 'more severe' than those that occurred in 2021. "We have submitted all information in our petition, including incidents of hooliganism, intimidation, vandalism and physical assault", Kalyan said.
Chief Justice asked whether a committee was constituted prior to this and whether any report was submitted to the bench.
Arguing on behalf of the former CM, Kalyan Banerjee said, "In Khejuri, 60 shops were set ablaze. In Domjur, the block Trinamool president was attacked. Ten Trinamool workers have been killed. In Goghat, all political party offices were demolished. Numerous Trinamool workers have been rendered homeless; they are unable to return home. An atmosphere of terror has been created. Women have been targeted and assaulted. Bulldozers were brought in to demolish party offices and commercial establishments. Bulldozers cannot be utilised in such a manner. In a completely arbitrary and unilateral move, even private residences were demolished. At the Hogg Market, a long-standing party office was razed using bulldozers. We pray that an impartial inquiry be ordered immediately. Let FIRs be registered and proper investigations be conducted. Furthermore, an interim order should be issued to restrain the use of bulldozers.
Mamata said, "I enrolled myself as a member of the Bar Council in 1985. I wish to present my arguments personally. Families belonging to Scheduled Castes have been targeted. Newlywed couples and their families have been driven out of their homes. Families—whether Hindu, Muslim, SC, or ST—have been rendered homeless. People are being attacked on a daily basis. Normal civic life has been completely disrupted. Till date, 10 individuals have been killed in post-poll violence. Even my own residence has been subjected to threats. Until late evening, unruly disturbances persist right outside my home. There is a palpable lack of security everywhere. Homes and offices are being looted. We possess photographic evidence to substantiate these claims. This is not a 'Bulldozer State' this is a land of rich culture and heritage. We appeal to you to please protect us."
Additional Solicitor General, Ashok Chakraborty said that one must conduct thorough research before filing a petition of this nature. A petition must be substantiated with concrete evidence of actual incidents, he added.
Dhiraj Trivedi, representing the police, questioned about evidence to substantiate the allegations that have been raised. "It is incumbent upon the police to thoroughly investigate and verify the veracity of these allegations. It has been alleged that 2,000 workers have been attacked; the police must investigate these claims. Such an investigation requires time. The police are not sitting idle. The police must ascertain whether the incidents being termed "post-poll violence" are, in fact, instances of violence directly related to the aftermath of the elections. In connection with the incident at Hogg Market, the police have arrested nine individuals. We have duly lodged an FIR," Trivedi said.
Following this, a heated verbal altercation ensued between Kalyan and Trivedi. Addressing Chief Justice Sujoy Paul, Mamata interjected, "Sir, please ensure the safety and security of the people of this state."
Kalyan argued, "We have provided all the necessary information. Are the police asleep? Who has been rendered homeless? Who has been attacked? The police must prevent crimes from occurring. Are they going to take action only after a crime has been committed? Steps must be taken to ensure that such incidents do not recur. Law and order in the state has completely collapsed."
The hearing has concluded but the court adjourned the verdict.
However, as Mamata was leaving the premises, chaotic scenes unfolded as police struggled desperately to facilitate her vehicle's exit. Upon spotting Mamata, crowds began chanting slogans of "Jai Shri Ram" and "Chor, Chor" (thief, thief). Speaking to journalists after the hearing, Kalyan said, "Mamata was verbally abused and jostled."
Responding to Mamata arguing a case in Calcutta High Court, Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari said, "I have a great deal of work to attend to. I simply do not have the time to answer such questions."
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