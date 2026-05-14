ETV Bharat / state

Mamata In Lawyer's Coat At Calcutta HC To Argue Post-Poll Violence Case, Faces 'Thief' Slogans

Former West Bengal chief minister and TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee leaves after appearing before the Calcutta High Court to argue a case in connection with alleged post-poll violence and attacks on party offices, in Kolkata, Thursday, May 14, 2026 ( PTI )

Kolkata: Former West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress supremo Mamata Banerjee on Thursday appeared before the Calcutta High Court to argue a case in connection with alleged post-poll violence and attacks on party offices. However, chaos erupted at the premises when she faced "thief" slogans from a crowd while exiting.

A Public Interest Litigation (PIL) was filed in the high court on May 12 regarding allegations of unrest in various parts of the state following the Assembly Elections by Sirsanya Banerjee, son of Sreerampore MP Kalyan Banerjee and TMC candidate for Uttarpara Assembly constituency, who was defeated in the recent polls.

Mamata arrived at the court on Thursday morning, wearing a black lawyer's coat, to present her arguments in this case, which came up for hearing before the bench of Chief Justice Sujay Paul. She was accompanied by former minister Chandrima Bhattacharya and MP Kalyan Banerjee.

Prior to this, she had traveled to the Supreme Court to present arguments regarding the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) as an ordinary citizen. She was then the CM but had not dressed in the lawyer's gown. Over a week after the Assembly election results, where her party suffered a massive defeat, she has once again appeared in court, dressed in the attire of a lawyer.

During the hearing, senior lawyer and CP-M leader Bikash Ranjan Bhattacharya petitioned court to issue the same directive that a special bench had previously issued in 2021, in a case filed by BJP lawyer, Susmita Saha Dutta, concerning post-poll violence.

Kalyan Banerjee submitted that the incidents of violence witnessed this time around have been 'more severe' than those that occurred in 2021. "We have submitted all information in our petition, including incidents of hooliganism, intimidation, vandalism and physical assault", Kalyan said.

Chief Justice asked whether a committee was constituted prior to this and whether any report was submitted to the bench.

Arguing on behalf of the former CM, Kalyan Banerjee said, "In Khejuri, 60 shops were set ablaze. In Domjur, the block Trinamool president was attacked. Ten Trinamool workers have been killed. In Goghat, all political party offices were demolished. Numerous Trinamool workers have been rendered homeless; they are unable to return home. An atmosphere of terror has been created. Women have been targeted and assaulted. Bulldozers were brought in to demolish party offices and commercial establishments. Bulldozers cannot be utilised in such a manner. In a completely arbitrary and unilateral move, even private residences were demolished. At the Hogg Market, a long-standing party office was razed using bulldozers. We pray that an impartial inquiry be ordered immediately. Let FIRs be registered and proper investigations be conducted. Furthermore, an interim order should be issued to restrain the use of bulldozers.