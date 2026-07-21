ETV Bharat / state

Mamata Faction Alleges Vandalisation Of July 21 Rally Stage, Court Asks Police To Ensure Protection

Kolkata: The Calcutta High Court on Tuesday directed the Kolkata Police to ensure protection of the Mamata Banerjee-led TMC faction for holding its Martyrs' Day rally here, while hearing its allegation of vandalisation of the programme stage. Justice Saugata Bhattacharyya directed the Joint Commissioner (Headquarters) to file a report on July 31 when the matter will be heard again.

The court also directed that the stage and other meeting materials must be removed by 9 pm on Tuesday and that the police will provide security and assistance for dismantling the stage and removing the materials.

The Mamata Banerjee-led TMC faction moved the High Court on Tuesday, stating that they made an urgent application before Acting Chief Justice Tapabrata Chakraborty at midnight alleging vandalism at their July 21 Martyrs' Day rally venue in front of Birla Planetarium here.