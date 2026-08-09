ETV Bharat / state

Mamata Faces Protest, Mud Smeared On Her Vehicle, During Visit To Family Of Deceased TMC Worker

Kolkata: Former West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee faced protests in North 24 Parganas district on Sunday while she was on her way to the residence of a deceased TMC worker, with protesters raising 'chor' (thief) slogans and allegedly smearing mud on her car.

The incident took place in Bijpur, where a group of protesters gathered around Banerjee's vehicle as she travelled to meet the family of the deceased party worker.

"My car has been attacked with stones, shoes and mud. This is nothing but conspiracy. I had informed the police that I will be coming; despite that, the police did not take any security measures. The entire West Bengal is being controlled by goons," Banerjee told reporters.