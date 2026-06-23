ETV Bharat / state

Mamata Election Plea: Calcutta HC Orders VVPAT, Counting Centre's CCTV Footage Be Preserved

Kolkata: Admitting the petition filed by former West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee challenging the Assembly election results for the Bhabanipur constituency, the Calcutta High Court on Tuesday directed the Returning Officer to preserve the VVPATs, EVMs, and CCTV footage from the counting centre as they were on May 4, when the results were declared.

Kalyan Banerjee, representing Mamata, argued before the court that the counting proceeded smoothly up to the 12th round. As soon as the 13th round began, BJP candidate Suvendu Adhikari's election agents entered the premises, and an unexpected shift in the margin was observed immediately afterwards.

"We were leading by approximately 7,000 votes up to the 12th round. Yet, Adhikari suddenly secured 81% votes from the 13th round onwards. Around 3 pm, Adhikari entered the counting centre and instigated trouble. Despite the presence of central forces, Trinamool Congress counting agents were attacked by BJP agents. The CCTV footage and VVPAT records should be preserved. We will demonstrate through charts how the results were altered. We request time to present our arguments through an affidavit," he submitted.