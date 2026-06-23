Mamata Election Plea: Calcutta HC Orders VVPAT, Counting Centre's CCTV Footage Be Preserved
Kalyan Banerjee informed the court that the turnaround of the vote margin dramatically shifted in favour of BJP candidate Suvendu Adhikari from the 13th round.
Published : June 23, 2026 at 5:10 PM IST
Kolkata: Admitting the petition filed by former West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee challenging the Assembly election results for the Bhabanipur constituency, the Calcutta High Court on Tuesday directed the Returning Officer to preserve the VVPATs, EVMs, and CCTV footage from the counting centre as they were on May 4, when the results were declared.
Kalyan Banerjee, representing Mamata, argued before the court that the counting proceeded smoothly up to the 12th round. As soon as the 13th round began, BJP candidate Suvendu Adhikari's election agents entered the premises, and an unexpected shift in the margin was observed immediately afterwards.
"We were leading by approximately 7,000 votes up to the 12th round. Yet, Adhikari suddenly secured 81% votes from the 13th round onwards. Around 3 pm, Adhikari entered the counting centre and instigated trouble. Despite the presence of central forces, Trinamool Congress counting agents were attacked by BJP agents. The CCTV footage and VVPAT records should be preserved. We will demonstrate through charts how the results were altered. We request time to present our arguments through an affidavit," he submitted.
He further said the Returning Officer in question was also on duty in Purba Medinipur's Nandigram during the 2021 Assembly elections and was transferred to Bhabanipur just two months before the last election.
"He has now been made an assistant secretary in the Chief Minister's office. It is for the court to decide whether there is a possibility of bias in the entire matter. The person who has been elevated as the Chief Secretary was previously the Chief Electoral Officer. Subrata Gupta, who was the Special Roll Observer, has been appointed the principal advisor to the Chief Minister. All these matters have now come to light. Ultimately, Mamata Banerjee was defeated in the Bhabanipur constituency by a margin of 15,000 votes," he said.
When the single-judge bench of Justice Goranga Kant asked whether the case was filed within the stipulated time, the counsel replied in the affirmative.
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