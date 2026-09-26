ETV Bharat / state

Mamata Buries The Hatchet With Bitter Rival CPM Over CEC; BJP Says Former CM Willing To Compromise To Suit Her Own Needs

Kolkata: Bitter rival for decades, the Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool faction and CPM reached out to each other over the controversy surrounding Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.

The former West Bengal Chief Minister spoke over the phone with CPM MA Baby. Reports indicate that their conversation centered on the ongoing controversy surrounding the Election Commission and Kumar. Mamata has consistently built her politics on opposition to the CPM.

Her staunch opposition to the Left party was a primary reason for leaving the Congress to form the Trinamool Congress. She was instrumental in ending the 34-year-long Left Front rule in West Bengal, and her antagonism toward the CPM remained well-known throughout her tenure in power.

Consequently, Mamata's phone conversation with Baby has created a stir in both state and national politics. While there has been no official reaction from Mamata or the Trinamool Congress regarding this, the CPM’s displeasure has become evident. Seizing the opportunity, the BJP has taken a dig at the situation, claiming that Mamata is willing to join hands with anyone to suit her own interests.

A recent report in an English daily alleged a rift between the Chief Election Commissioner and the other two election commissioners. Following this, political parties across the country launched protests and targeted the BJP over the issue. Trinamool MP Mahua Moitra filed an FIR against Gyanesh Kumar at the Parliament Street Police Station in New Delhi.

Other groups have also taken to the streets, threatening protests and setting a deadline for Kumar's resignation. Amid the uproar, the CPM leader wrote to Opposition leaders across the country. Sources said Mamata was among the recipients and that she responded to the letter. A phone conversation between the two followed.

Sources further indicate that Mamata is keen on convening a meeting of the INDIA bloc in Delhi next week and has contacted Congress leader Rahul Gandhi to initiate the process of organizing it. She has also spoken to Akhilesh Yadav and Uddhav Thackeray.