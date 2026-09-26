Mamata Buries The Hatchet With Bitter Rival CPM Over CEC; BJP Says Former CM Willing To Compromise To Suit Her Own Needs
Sources said Mamata is keen on convening meeting of the INDIA bloc in Delhi and has contacted Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. reports Sanjib Guha.
Published : September 26, 2026 at 3:53 PM IST|
Updated : September 26, 2026 at 4:00 PM IST
Kolkata: Bitter rival for decades, the Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool faction and CPM reached out to each other over the controversy surrounding Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.
The former West Bengal Chief Minister spoke over the phone with CPM MA Baby. Reports indicate that their conversation centered on the ongoing controversy surrounding the Election Commission and Kumar. Mamata has consistently built her politics on opposition to the CPM.
Her staunch opposition to the Left party was a primary reason for leaving the Congress to form the Trinamool Congress. She was instrumental in ending the 34-year-long Left Front rule in West Bengal, and her antagonism toward the CPM remained well-known throughout her tenure in power.
Consequently, Mamata's phone conversation with Baby has created a stir in both state and national politics. While there has been no official reaction from Mamata or the Trinamool Congress regarding this, the CPM’s displeasure has become evident. Seizing the opportunity, the BJP has taken a dig at the situation, claiming that Mamata is willing to join hands with anyone to suit her own interests.
A recent report in an English daily alleged a rift between the Chief Election Commissioner and the other two election commissioners. Following this, political parties across the country launched protests and targeted the BJP over the issue. Trinamool MP Mahua Moitra filed an FIR against Gyanesh Kumar at the Parliament Street Police Station in New Delhi.
Other groups have also taken to the streets, threatening protests and setting a deadline for Kumar's resignation. Amid the uproar, the CPM leader wrote to Opposition leaders across the country. Sources said Mamata was among the recipients and that she responded to the letter. A phone conversation between the two followed.
Sources further indicate that Mamata is keen on convening a meeting of the INDIA bloc in Delhi next week and has contacted Congress leader Rahul Gandhi to initiate the process of organizing it. She has also spoken to Akhilesh Yadav and Uddhav Thackeray.
Strongly condemn the Delhi Police crackdown on the SFI-DYFI protest demanding the immediate removal of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, revocation of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR), and reforms to the Election Commission.— M A Baby (@MABABYCPIM) September 25, 2026
Modi and Amit Shah are mistaken if they… https://t.co/Fbjjlj3Ecb
The discussions between 'Baby' and Mamata primarily focused on how to bring parties that remain outside the INDIA bloc—yet maintain an equidistant stance from both the BJP and the Congress, such as AAP or BJD—closer regarding the issue. Although they had shared the same table at INDIA bloc meetings in the past, such direct telephonic conversation between Mamata and the CPM General Secretary is unprecedented.
Prior to the last Assembly elections, Abhishek Banerjee had held a separate discussion with Baby at Rahul's Delhi residence regarding the seat-sharing process. The move by the Trinamool leader has elicited a mixed reaction within the Left camp.
Recalling the late Sitaram Yechury's role in the alliance, CPM leader Mustafizur Rahman remarked, "No single individual can make decisions unilaterally. We have consistently opposed the BJP and all their unethical activities. If there is one person who played the most pivotal role in the formation of the INDIA bloc at the national level, it is Sitaram Yechury. He was a leader of our party."
Regarding Mamata's actions, he added, "At various times, Mamata Banerjee has attempted to utilize the INDIA bloc for her own ends. Now, she realizes the significance of the CPM; that is why she has made the call. Naturally, our party's official stance will be conveyed to her."
Meanwhile, the BJP has attacked Trinamool over the newfound rapport. Party leader Rahul Sinha quipped, "Mamata Banerjee has frequently altered her policies. At times she ousts the Congress, only to bring them back into the fold. She has adopted different policies at different times—all of which are opportunistic."
Alleging a covert understanding between the Left and Trinamool, he stated, "There was always a clandestine alliance with the CPM; secret conversations were taking place all along. Now, finding herself in a tight spot, she realizes there is no other option left."
"That is why she has now started acting so openly." Targeting the Trinamool leader, he added, "Next, you will see her groveling at the feet of the CPM, saying, 'Come, let us launch a movement together.' That is Mamata Banerjee for you. And this is her true nature; Mamata assumes whatever persona suits the moment, solely for her own advantage."
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