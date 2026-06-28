Mamata Camp Files Complaints Against Rebel TMC Faction Across Kolkata
Mamata loyalists allege that a separate political organisation is illegally using TMC's name, symbol and identity, reports ETV Bharat's Ayan Neogi.
Published : June 28, 2026 at 2:39 PM IST
Kolkata: The political conflict surrounding the name and symbol of Trinamool Congress has intensified in West Bengal with former Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee loyalists, known as the 'Kalighat faction', lodging complaints at multiple police stations against the Ritabrata Banerjee-breakaway TMC faction.
The complaints alleged that the breakaway faction is creating confusion among people by using the party's name and symbol, an act amounting to calculated fraud.
Party sources said that complaints have been registered separately at several police stations in Kolkata, including Kalighat, New Town, Pragati Maidan, and the Cyber Crime station. The complaints assert that a separate political organisation is attempting to portray itself as the legitimate Trinamool Congress by using the party's name, symbol and identity, a practice that is illegal.
However, the Ritabrata Banerjee-led faction has dismissed the allegations, claiming they represent the genuine Trinamool Congress. The matter has already been brought to the attention of the Election Commission, and the Ritabrata camp said that the Commission will decide which faction is valid.
Amidst this political tussle, the Ritabrata Banerjee-led faction held a meeting at a banquet hall in Kolkata's Topsia. Debasish Kumar, former MLA of Rashbehari, alongside several former Trinamool councillors of the Kolkata Municipal Corporation were reportedly present at the meeting.
As per political observers, the presence of former representatives serves as a display of the organisational strength of Ritabrata camp.
Meanwhile, the ongoing dispute has escalated beyond mere use of the name and symbol. A confrontation has now emerged regarding the 'Martyrs' Day' rally scheduled for July 21.
Sources said both 'Kalighat Trinamool' and 'Ritabrata Trinamool' have separately applied to the Kolkata Police for permission to hold a meeting in front of Victoria House. Both factions submitted their applications claiming to be the authentic Trinamool Congress.
It is believed that the dispute regarding name, symbol, and organisational legitimacy could escalate into a major legal and political battle in coming days.
According to political circles, this conflict is not merely an internal party feud but could also impact future political agendas, organisational structures, and public support. All eyes are now on the Election Commission's decision as resolution of the dispute could play a pivotal role in the political equations ahead.
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