ETV Bharat / state

Mamata Camp Files Complaints Against Rebel TMC Faction Across Kolkata

Kolkata: The political conflict surrounding the name and symbol of Trinamool Congress has intensified in West Bengal with former Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee loyalists, known as the 'Kalighat faction', lodging complaints at multiple police stations against the Ritabrata Banerjee-breakaway TMC faction.

The complaints alleged that the breakaway faction is creating confusion among people by using the party's name and symbol, an act amounting to calculated fraud.

Party sources said that complaints have been registered separately at several police stations in Kolkata, including Kalighat, New Town, Pragati Maidan, and the Cyber ​​Crime station. The complaints assert that a separate political organisation is attempting to portray itself as the legitimate Trinamool Congress by using the party's name, symbol and identity, a practice that is illegal.

However, the Ritabrata Banerjee-led faction has dismissed the allegations, claiming they represent the genuine Trinamool Congress. The matter has already been brought to the attention of the Election Commission, and the Ritabrata camp said that the Commission will decide which faction is valid.

Amidst this political tussle, the Ritabrata Banerjee-led faction held a meeting at a banquet hall in Kolkata's Topsia. Debasish Kumar, former MLA of Rashbehari, alongside several former Trinamool councillors of the Kolkata Municipal Corporation were reportedly present at the meeting.