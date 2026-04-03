ETV Bharat / state

Mamata Blames AIMIM, ISF For Gherao Of Judicial Officers; Accuses Congress, BJP Of Instigation

Harirampur: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Friday blamed the AIMIM and ISF for the gherao of judicial officers in Malda district and accused the Congress and the BJP of instigation. Stating that the mastermind behind Wednesday's gherao of the judicial officers for several hours in Malda district's Mothabari was arrested by the state's CID, Banerjee claimed that this police organisation is still under her control and not of the Election Commission.

"The BJP loaned him (the accused) from the AIMIM and brought him here," she alleged, while addressing an election rally at Harirampur in Dakshin Dinajpur district.

"ISF is with them; Congress and BJP have also provided instigation," the Trinamool Congress chief alleged, stating that the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) arrested the main accused, advocate Mofakkarul Islam, from Bagdogra airport when he was trying to flee.

"It is they who engineered the violence in Malda's Mothabari," she said.

Alleging that goons were being brought in from outside to create unrest in poll-bound West Bengal, Banerjee said, "They don't even spare the judges." Banerjee accused the AIMIM, whose chief Asaduddin Owaisi has come out in support of Aam Janata Unnayan Party (AJUP), floated recently by former TMC MLA Humayun Kabir, of having divided votes in the Bihar assembly elections to help the BJP win the polls.

Kabir has vowed to take on the TMC and also the BJP in all assembly seats in the Muslim-majority Murshidabad district. Pointing out that voters' names were deleted during the ongoing special intensive revision (SIR) exercise and expressing agreement with their anguish, Banerjee said she has fought for their rights and for their names to be included in the electoral rolls.

She questioned why the assembly polls could not be conducted with the same electoral rolls used in the 2024 general elections.

"If the voter list contained names of infiltrators, Modi also won with their votes earlier, so he should resign first," she said.

"Money is being brought in using CRPF vehicles," she alleged, claiming that she knows where these were going.

"I have a record of these movements and will expose them at the appropriate time," she said.

Banerjee said that the presence of Union Home Minister Amit Shah in West Bengal during the polls will lead to a reduction in the BJP's vote share. Shah has said he would camp in West Bengal for 15 days during the two-phase assembly elections in the state on April 23 and 29.

"You may stay in West Bengal for 365 days, but that will not change anything," Banerjee said.

Accusing the BJP of having created a ruckus near her Kalighat residence on Thursday during the nomination rally of Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari, led by Shah, she said, "It is futile to expect any courtesy from them."