Mamata Banerjee's Niece Found Dead In Bengal's Rampurhat
Brishti Mukherjee had faced allegations of corruption in school teachers and Group-C staff recruitments and allegedly secured her job through illegal means, reports Firoj Ali.
Published : September 1, 2026 at 3:50 PM IST
Rampurhat: The niece of former West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee was found dead under mysterious circumstances on Tuesday at her house in Kusumba village under Rampurhat police station of Birbhum.
Police said Brishti Mukherjee, daughter of Mamata's maternal cousin Nihar Mukherjee, was found hanging in the room on the second floor of the house. The body was subsequently sent to the Rampurhat Government Medical College and Hospital for post mortem.
Although preliminary investigations by police point to suicide, the exact reason behind the extreme step remains unclear. An investigation into the incident to ascertain the same.
Brishti had faced allegations of corruption regarding the recruitment of school teachers and Group-C staff. She allegedly had secured the job through illegal means or irregularities.
Following a Calcutta High Court directive, her name reportedly appeared on the list of cancelled appointments published by the School Service Commission (WBSSC) at serial number 608. However, she had resigned from the position shortly after joining, citing personal reasons.
Sources said a divorce proceeding between Brishti and her husband had been going on for several months. Her in-law' shouse is Ayash village and she has a 12-year-old child. The police are also investigating whether her current situation is linked to the matter.
Mamata's ancestral home is in Chakaipur village under Rampurhat Block I and her maternal uncle's home is in the nearby Kusumba village, where the families of her uncle Anil Mukherjee reside. Kusumba holds many memories of her childhood.
Suicide is not a solution: If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences' helpline - 9152987821, which is available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm.
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