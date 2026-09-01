ETV Bharat / state

Mamata Banerjee's Niece Found Dead In Bengal's Rampurhat

Rampurhat: The niece of former West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee was found dead under mysterious circumstances on Tuesday at her house in Kusumba village under Rampurhat police station of Birbhum.

Police said Brishti Mukherjee, daughter of Mamata's maternal cousin Nihar Mukherjee, was found hanging in the room on the second floor of the house. The body was subsequently sent to the Rampurhat Government Medical College and Hospital for post mortem.

Although preliminary investigations by police point to suicide, the exact reason behind the extreme step remains unclear. An investigation into the incident to ascertain the same.

Brishti had faced allegations of corruption regarding the recruitment of school teachers and Group-C staff. She allegedly had secured the job through illegal means or irregularities.