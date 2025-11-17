ETV Bharat / state

Mamata Banerjee Writes To PM Modi Against Appointment Of Interlocutor For Hills, Urges To Revoke Decision

Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has strongly objected the appointment of an interlocutor to discuss issues pertaining to Gorkhas in north Bengal and urged Centre to revoke it, terming the decision as 'unilateral and unconstitutional'.

The Union Home Ministry has appointed a retired IPS officer as an interlocutor to look into Gorkha-related issues in Darjeeling, Kalimpong and Kurseong, prompting a fresh, strongly-worded letter from the CM to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

In her letter, dated 17 November, Banerjee accused the Centre of taking a unilateral decision without any consultation with the state government. She pointed out that she had already written to the Prime Minister on 18 October, requesting a reconsideration of the move.

Although the Prime Minister’s Office acknowledged her letter and stated that the matter would be examined by the Union Home Minister, the state never received any further response. Instead, on 10 November, the Union Home Ministry informed that the interlocutor’s office had already started functioning. Calling this behaviour “astonishing and deeply concerning,” Banerjee said it violates basic administrative propriety.

The Chief Minister reiterated that the Darjeeling hills fall squarely within the jurisdiction of the West Bengal government. She wrote that Darjeeling, Kalimpong and Kurseong are “inseparable parts of West Bengal,” and that the Gorkhaland Territorial Administration (GTA) Act, 2011 clearly places all administrative powers of the region under the state government. Under this Act, the term ‘Government’ explicitly refers to the Government of West Bengal. Therefore, the Centre has no constitutional authority to appoint an interlocutor for the hills, she asserted.