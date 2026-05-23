ETV Bharat / state

Mamata Banerjee Writes Poem Against Hawker Eviction By BJP Government

Kolkata: The West Bengal government has launched an eviction drive against street vendors using bulldozers. Almost daily, numerous individuals—ranging from Trinamool Congress (TMC) leaders to municipal councilors—are being arrested on charges of either corruption or extortion. In protest against these developments, former West Bengal Chief Minister and TMC chief Mamata Banerjee on Saturday penned a poem titled 'Dakhal' (Seizure) on Facebook.

The Trinamool supremo wrote, "We must liberate the helpless and the vulnerable." Immediately following this, she asked, "How many more bulldozers? How much more oppression?"

These lines clearly indicate that she has raised her voice in opposition to the eviction drive targeting street vendors. Recently, the BJP government has carried out eviction drives against vendors in various parts of the state, including New Market, Howrah, and Sealdah stations.

During the TMC regime, the West Bengal government faced numerous allegations of corruption. Shortly after the results of the Assembly elections were declared on May 4, former Minister and former MLA for the Bidhannagar constituency, Sujit Bose, was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED).

He faces allegations regarding irregularities in municipal recruitment. Similar allegations—including extortion, corruption, and possession of assets disproportionate to their known sources of income—have been leveled against former MLA Aditi Munshi and her husband, Trinamool Councilor Debraj Chakraborty. The police detained Debraj Chakraborty for interrogation. To seek legal protection, the couple approached the courts. Senior CPI(M) leader and advocate Bikash Ranjan Bhattacharya represented them in this legal battle.