ETV Bharat / state

Mamata Banerjee, TMCP Organisers Booked Over Alleged Extension Of Foundation Day Event Beyond Permitted Time

The case involves allegations of crowd-management issues, traffic disruptions, and clashes with police personnel during the foundation day gathering.

Mamata Banerjee
Mamata Banerjee (File/ANI)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : August 29, 2026 at 3:15 PM IST

1 Min Read
Choose ETV Bharat

Kolkata: An FIR has been lodged at Kolkata's Hastings Police Station against former Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and the organisers of the Trinamool Chhatra Parishad (TMCP) foundation day event, held on Friday (August 28).

The Hastings Police, which oversaw security for the day's programme, initiated the action suo motu. Police allege that the Mamata-aligned Trinamool faction continued the event beyond the stipulated time, thereby violating a Calcutta High Court order.

This is breaking news; more updates to follow

TAGGED:

FIR FILED AGAINST MAMATA
MAMATA BANERJEE BOOKED
EXTENSION OF FOUNDATION DAY TIME
MAMATA BANERJEE

Quick Links / Policies

Editor's Pick

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2026 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.