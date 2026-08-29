Mamata Banerjee, TMCP Organisers Booked Over Alleged Extension Of Foundation Day Event Beyond Permitted Time
The case involves allegations of crowd-management issues, traffic disruptions, and clashes with police personnel during the foundation day gathering.
Mamata Banerjee (File/ANI)
Published : August 29, 2026 at 3:15 PM IST
Kolkata: An FIR has been lodged at Kolkata's Hastings Police Station against former Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and the organisers of the Trinamool Chhatra Parishad (TMCP) foundation day event, held on Friday (August 28).
The Hastings Police, which oversaw security for the day's programme, initiated the action suo motu. Police allege that the Mamata-aligned Trinamool faction continued the event beyond the stipulated time, thereby violating a Calcutta High Court order.
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