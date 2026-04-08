Assembly Elections 2026 | Mamata Banerjee Slams SIR, Questions Tribunal After 90 Lakh Names Dropped
Banerjee launched an attack on the SIR exercise and alleged that the BJP is using it to “create chaos” in people’s lives.
Published : April 8, 2026 at 10:51 PM IST
Balagarh: About 90 lakh voters have reportedly been excluded from the voter list after Special Intensive Revision (SIR) process. While those left out can appeal before an Appellate Tribunal set up under directions of the Supreme Court, TMC chief and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has questioned the very relevance of the mechanism.
Speaking at an election rally in Balagarh on Wednesday, Banerjee launched an attack on the SIR exercise and alleged that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is using it to "create chaos" in people’s lives.
She said West Bengal was being deliberately targeted and questioned why large numbers of women and minority voters had been removed from the voter's list.
"We fought from the streets to the courts, which led to the restoration of 32 lakh names. We will fight again if needed and ensure every name is reinstated through legal means. Voting is a constitutional right," she said and accused authorities of treating voters like commodities in a "clearance sale."
Banerjee also raised concerns over the effectiveness of the tribunal system. "If people cannot vote, what is the point of a tribunal? You ask them to appeal and then say the voter list has been finalised. What kind of process is this?" she questioned.
During her speech, Banerjee repeatedly targeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi without naming him directly. She referred to him sarcastically and criticised his foreign visits and speech style.
She spoke about her government’s performance and outlined development work carried out over the past 15 years. She pointed out 105 welfare schemes including Lakshmir Bhandar and Swasthya Sathi.
"We deliver on our promises, unlike them who rely on falsehoods," she said, adding that pending beneficiaries under the housing scheme would receive homes after the elections and reaffirming commitments to healthcare initiatives like Duare Swasthya.
Banerjee further alleged that if the BJP comes to power in the state, it would impose restrictions on the consumption of fish, meat, and eggs. She called the BJP party anti-women. She also criticised the BJP's version of Hindutva and said that it does not align with the ideals of Ramakrishna Paramahamsa and Swami Vivekananda.
She likened the BJP to a cobra and asked people not to “let it enter their homes.”
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