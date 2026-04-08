ETV Bharat / state

Assembly Elections 2026 | Mamata Banerjee Slams SIR, Questions Tribunal After 90 Lakh Names Dropped

Balagarh: About 90 lakh voters have reportedly been excluded from the voter list after Special Intensive Revision (SIR) process. While those left out can appeal before an Appellate Tribunal set up under directions of the Supreme Court, TMC chief and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has questioned the very relevance of the mechanism.

Speaking at an election rally in Balagarh on Wednesday, Banerjee launched an attack on the SIR exercise and alleged that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is using it to "create chaos" in people’s lives.

She said West Bengal was being deliberately targeted and questioned why large numbers of women and minority voters had been removed from the voter's list.

"We fought from the streets to the courts, which led to the restoration of 32 lakh names. We will fight again if needed and ensure every name is reinstated through legal means. Voting is a constitutional right," she said and accused authorities of treating voters like commodities in a "clearance sale."

Banerjee also raised concerns over the effectiveness of the tribunal system. "If people cannot vote, what is the point of a tribunal? You ask them to appeal and then say the voter list has been finalised. What kind of process is this?" she questioned.