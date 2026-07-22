ETV Bharat / state

Our Full Solidarity: Mamata Slams Police Action At Delhi Protests, Supports Opposition Sit-In

Kolkata: TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee called the police action at the protests in Delhi over NEET paper leak "unacceptable", and said her party supports the sit-in by the opposition in the national capital.

Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge and several other senior leaders sat on a dharna outside the prime minister's residence in Delhi on Tuesday, demanding Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation over the police action against students protesting the NEET paper leak.

"The police atrocities on our youth in Delhi are unacceptable. Shame on the Union government. The All India Trinamool Congress fully supports the sit-down protest by the Opposition today near Akbar Road. Our full solidarity," Banerjee said in a social media post.

"There were also police atrocities in Kolkata all through last night. BJP goons did all they could to disrupt preparations for our Martyrs' Day programme. They arrived on motorcycle squads, destroyed signage, vandalised the stage and deliberately cut microphone wires. Many youth were threatened and injured by these goons," she alleged in the post on Tuesday night.