Prez Playing Politics Prior To Bengal Polls At BJP's Behest: Mamata On Murmu's Remarks On Tribals

Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Saturday hit out at President Droupadi Murmu for questioning the pace of development among tribals in the state, accusing her of indulging in politics ahead of the assembly polls “at the behest of the BJP”.

Reacting sharply to Murmu’s comments during her visit to north Bengal, Banerjee alleged that the BJP was using the President’s office to malign the state government.

“BJP has stooped so low that they are using President Droupadi Murmu to malign the state,” the CM said at a protest site in Kolkata.

She also said that the information conveyed to the President about the absence of state representatives at her programme was incorrect. Banerjee said it was not always possible for her to attend such programmes in the run-up to elections.