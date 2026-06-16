Mamata Banerjee Moves Calcutta HC Challenging Electoral Defeat In Bhabanipur
Mamata Banerjee was defeated by Suvendu Adhikari from Bhabanipur, viewed as her stronghold, by a margin of 15,105 votes.
Published : June 16, 2026 at 3:36 PM IST
Kolkata: Trinamool Congress supremo Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday approached the Calcutta High Court challenging the Assembly election results of Bhabanipur.
After reaching the court, Banerjee filed an affidavit challenging the victory of Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari from the Bhabanipur seat.
Banerjee was accompanied by senior leaders such as Trinamool Rajya Sabha MPs Derek O'Brien and Dola Sen, as well as lawyer and Lok Sabha MP Kalyan Banerjee. MLA Kunal Ghosh was also present. According to legal sources, she had come to sign the necessary documents related to the case.
This is the second time that Banerjee has moved the high court after the Trinamool's electoral debacle. She had previously approached the high court on May 14 in a case of post-poll violence. At that time, the former Chief Minister had arrived in the court, dressed in a lawyer's black coat, and faced protests from a section of the lawyers and 'thief thief' slogans were raised against her. However, a controversy arose regarding her status as a lawyer.
Banerjee had lost the election to Adhikari from Bhabanipur, viewed as her stronghold, by a margin of 15,105 votes. The Trinamool leader had secured 58,812 votes, representing a vote share of 42.19 percent, while Adhikari bagged 73,917 votes, accounting for 53.02 percent of the total votes. However, she had expressed doubts about the result from the very beginning.
Branding BJP's victory as 'unethical', Banerjee told journalists, "The Prime Minister and the Union Home Minister won this election by utilising the police administration, the Election Commission, and the central forces. They looted the votes." She complained that lodging a grievance with the then State Chief Electoral Officer, Manoj Agarwal, had yielded no results. On May 4, Banerjee claimed, "We will return."
On May 5, Banerjee refused to resign saying, "We haven't lost, so why should I resign? Had I lost and then gone to take the oath, I would have resigned. That question does not arise now."
Asserting that she and her colleagues had not been defeated by the people's mandate but had been forcibly made to lose, the Trinamool leader did not even resign from the post of Chief Minister.
Prior to the formation of the new government, the Governor dismissed Banerjee's government in accordance with Parliamentary norms. Now, the former Chief Minister has moved the high court to challenge the election result.
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