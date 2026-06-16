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Mamata Banerjee Moves Calcutta HC Challenging Electoral Defeat In Bhabanipur

Kolkata: Trinamool Congress supremo Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday approached the Calcutta High Court challenging the Assembly election results of Bhabanipur.

After reaching the court, Banerjee filed an affidavit challenging the victory of Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari from the Bhabanipur seat.

Banerjee was accompanied by senior leaders such as Trinamool Rajya Sabha MPs Derek O'Brien and Dola Sen, as well as lawyer and Lok Sabha MP Kalyan Banerjee. MLA Kunal Ghosh was also present. According to legal sources, she had come to sign the necessary documents related to the case.

This is the second time that Banerjee has moved the high court after the Trinamool's electoral debacle. She had previously approached the high court on May 14 in a case of post-poll violence. At that time, the former Chief Minister had arrived in the court, dressed in a lawyer's black coat, and faced protests from a section of the lawyers and 'thief thief' slogans were raised against her. However, a controversy arose regarding her status as a lawyer.

Banerjee had lost the election to Adhikari from Bhabanipur, viewed as her stronghold, by a margin of 15,105 votes. The Trinamool leader had secured 58,812 votes, representing a vote share of 42.19 percent, while Adhikari bagged 73,917 votes, accounting for 53.02 percent of the total votes. However, she had expressed doubts about the result from the very beginning.