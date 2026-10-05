ETV Bharat / state

Mamata's Lawyer Sends Legal Notice To Hospitals, Health Dept Over 2021 Medical Record Disclosure

Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's lawyer on Monday served a legal notice on state-run SSKM Hospital and the Bangur Institute of Neurosciences over the alleged disclosure of her medical records from 2021 without permission, a source in the health department said. Banerjee's bete noire, Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari, has claimed that his predecessor had faked her leg injury during campaigning in Nandigram in 2021.

At a press conference a few days ago, he had held up a document saying it was the March 11, 2021, report of the Department of Radio Diagnosis of Bangur Institute of Neurosciences, which showed no evidence of a fracture. The state government would launch a fresh inquiry into Mamata Banerjee's "false claims" of leg injury during the 2021 assembly poll campaign, Adhikari had said.

Following this, Banerjee's lawyer Arka Nag sent the notice through email to the director and medical superintendent of SSKM and the head of the neurology department at Bangur Institute of Neurosciences. He sought an explanation on how his client's medical records reached Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari and were subsequently made public, the source said. A copy of the notice was also forwarded to the principal secretary of the state health department.

The notice refers to statements made by Adhikari on October 3, arguing that even if the medical records were obtained by the state or an investigating agency through a lawful process, that did not by itself permit their disclosure to the public.

It also seeks to know whether the reports were disclosed pursuant to any court order and, if not, what action was taken against those who provided the documents. The notice has also sought clarification on whether the reports made public were the original medical records.