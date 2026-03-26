Mamata Banerjee Lands In Kolkata After Hovering In Sky For Over 1 Hour Amid Severe Hailstorm
Mamata Banerjee was returning to Kolkata by flight after attending a public meeting in Paschim Bardhaman when the incident occurred.
Published : March 26, 2026 at 6:51 PM IST
Kolkata: An aircraft carrying West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee hovered for one hour 20 seconds in the city sky before landing at NSCBI Airport on Thursday due to intense hailstorm and rainfall. The delay caused concern across administrative and political circles.
Earlier in the day, Banerjee attended a public meeting in support of Trinamool Congress candidate Narendranath Chakraborty ahead of the West Bengal Assembly elections in Pandaveswar in Paschim Bardhaman district. As per her itinerary, she boarded the flight after the meeting. The aircraft took off from Andal airport at 3:39 pm and was expected to land in Kolkata at around 4:25 pm. However, just as the aircraft entered Kolkata’s airspace, the weather condition suddenly deteriorated. The sky darkened and strong winds and hailstorm followed. Due to this, the Air Traffic Control (ATC) could not grant clearance for landing.
While the aircraft continued circling in turbulent weather, the situation at Kolkata airport was equally alarming. Eyewitnesses said that the wind speed was so intense that temporary police shelters were blown away and the barricades placed for VIP security overturned. Vehicles arranged for the Chief Minister’s convoy almost shook under the storm's impact. The entire airport premises turned deserted due to the weather.
Sources revealed that during the storm, the pilot initially attempted multiple landings from the northern direction. However, due to extremely poor visibility and hostile conditions, the attempts failed. The aircraft had sufficient fuel reserves, ensuring no immediate danger despite the prolonged delay, sources said.
At 4:49 pm, the situation began to improve. Although the storm weakened, hailstorm continued, making it unsafe for landing. The pilot chose to wait further before attempting landing again. Eventually, he changed his approach and attempted landing from the southern direction, navigating toward comparatively clearer weather conditions.
Finally, the aircraft landed safely at Kolkata airport at 5:18 pm, after hovering in the sky for almost 1 hour and 20 minutes. At around 5:30 pm, Banerjee left the airport under tight security and proceeded towards her residence in Kalighat.
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