ETV Bharat / state

Mamata Banerjee Lands In Kolkata After Hovering In Sky For Over 1 Hour Amid Severe Hailstorm

Kolkata: An aircraft carrying West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee hovered for one hour 20 seconds in the city sky before landing at NSCBI Airport on Thursday due to intense hailstorm and rainfall. The delay caused concern across administrative and political circles.

Earlier in the day, Banerjee attended a public meeting in support of Trinamool Congress candidate Narendranath Chakraborty ahead of the West Bengal Assembly elections in Pandaveswar in Paschim Bardhaman district. As per her itinerary, she boarded the flight after the meeting. The aircraft took off from Andal airport at 3:39 pm and was expected to land in Kolkata at around 4:25 pm. However, just as the aircraft entered Kolkata’s airspace, the weather condition suddenly deteriorated. The sky darkened and strong winds and hailstorm followed. Due to this, the Air Traffic Control (ATC) could not grant clearance for landing.

While the aircraft continued circling in turbulent weather, the situation at Kolkata airport was equally alarming. Eyewitnesses said that the wind speed was so intense that temporary police shelters were blown away and the barricades placed for VIP security overturned. Vehicles arranged for the Chief Minister’s convoy almost shook under the storm's impact. The entire airport premises turned deserted due to the weather.