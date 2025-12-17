ETV Bharat / state

Mamata Banerjee Issues Whip Over Messi Event Fiasco; Vows Zero-Tolerance For VIP Culture

Kolkata: Close on the heels of the unprecedented chaos and policing failure during Lionel Messi’s event at Yuva Bharati Krirangan in Kolkata, two more mega events are on the cards in West Bengal.

At a high level administrative meeting on Monday, West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress chief Mamata Banerjee urged the senior officials and party colleagues to learn from the mistakes at the Messi event. Against this backdrop, Banerjee issued a whip that there will be no "VIP culture" during the Gangasagar Mela. The preparatory meet for the upcoming events was held on Monday.

As one senior official put it, "Learning lessons from the Salt Lake incident, the Chief Minister has made it clear that there will be no flashing of red beacons and no fast track for VIPs at Ganga Sagar bypassing the ordinary pilgrims. The state government is determined not to allow a repeat of Saturday’s horrific events."

She delivered a clear message that the Salt Lake incident should be taken as a "wake up" call and corrective steps should be taken. The World Ijtema of Muslims is scheduled on January 2, 2026 when over 1.8 million participants are likely to attend.

The other big event in the middle of January is the Gangasagar Mela when millions of pilgrims will arrive for holy dips during the Makar Sankranti.

After the fiasco at the Messi's event, West Bengal has taken a series of stern steps: the resignation of the State Sports Minister, Aroop Biswas, pending completion of an inquiry was accepted by the Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. Incidentally, Biswas was rated as one of the closest to Banerjee in the cabinet. Besides, show cause notices were issued to top police officials, including the state Director General of Police, Rajeev Kumar.

Political analysts and political science professor Raju Ray said, "There is a deeper political strategy at work."

“With the 2026 Assembly elections approaching, chaos at an event involving a global icon like Messi handed the opposition a powerful political weapon," Ray said.

"The party and the government cannot shrug off responsibility. By taking tough action at the highest level, the Chief Minister has sent a clear message that administrative lapses and VIP culture will not be tolerated," he said.