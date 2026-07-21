ETV Bharat / state

Mamata For INDIA Unity Against BJP In Bengal, Rules Out Return Of TMC Rebels

Kolkata: TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday appealed to all INDIA bloc constituents, including the Congress and the CPI(M), in West Bengal to bury their differences and unite against the BJP, while drawing a firm line against rebels within her own party, saying "traitors" would never be taken back.

Addressing the annual July 21 Martyrs' Day rally organised by the Kalighat faction of the TMC near Birla Planetarium here, Banerjee said the fight against the BJP was bigger than individual or political egos.

"I want everyone to unite under the banner of the INDIA alliance in Bengal to fight the BJP. I don't have any ego. I urge others also to keep aside their differences and fight together," the former West Bengal chief minister said.

Though she did not name the Congress or the CPI(M), her remarks were seen as an appeal to the TMC's INDIA bloc partners, with whom it has maintained an uneasy relationship in West Bengal despite being part of the national opposition alliance. The appeal came on a day when the TMC itself appeared sharply divided.

While Banerjee's faction held the Martyrs' Day programme near Birla Planetarium, the breakaway faction led by Ritabrata Banerjee organised a parallel rally on Mayo Road in central Kolkata, highlighting the organisational crisis that has gripped the party since the BJP came to power in the state earlier this year. Banerjee extended an olive branch to opposition parties, but adopted a combative tone towards the rebels.