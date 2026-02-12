'Xenophobia Is Weaponised': West Bengal Migrant Worker 'Lynched' In Pune, Says Mamata Banerjee
Banerjee described the incident as a 'hate crime' and alleged that the victim Sukhen Mahato was targeted for his language and identity.
Published : February 12, 2026 at 10:45 AM IST|
Updated : February 12, 2026 at 11:03 AM IST
Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday expressed shock and anger over the alleged murder of Sukhen Mahato, a 24-year-old migrant worker from Purulia who was working in Pune, Maharashtra.
She called the incident a "hate crime", alleging that the victim was targeted for his language and identity and blamed a growing climate of xenophobia for such attacks.
The Chief Minister demanded immediate arrest and strict punishment for those responsible.
In a post on X, CM Banerjee wrote, "I am shaken, enraged, and sickened beyond words by the barbaric murder of Sukhen Mahato, a 24-year-old migrant worker from Bandwan in Purulia, the sole earning member of his family, in Pune, Maharashtra. This is nothing short of a hate crime. A young man was hunted, tortured, and murdered for his language, his identity, his roots. This is the direct consequence of a climate where xenophobia is weaponised, and innocents are turned into targets."
"I demand immediate arrests and exemplary punishment of the perpetrators. And to Sukhen's family, I say that Bengal stands with you in this hour of unimaginable grief. No effort will be spared to secure justice," the post read.
The latest one is another addition to several such cases of Bengali migrant workers being targeted in other states. Linked to linguistic profiling or suspicion regarding citizenship, the incidents have sparked major political and legal controversies in West Bengal and beyond.
Trinamool Congress has alleged in the recent past that BJP leaders have "deliberately branded Bengali-speaking Indians as infiltrators, outsiders, and suspects".
Read More: