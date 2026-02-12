ETV Bharat / state

'Xenophobia Is Weaponised': West Bengal Migrant Worker 'Lynched' In Pune, Says Mamata Banerjee

Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday expressed shock and anger over the alleged murder of Sukhen Mahato, a 24-year-old migrant worker from Purulia who was working in Pune, Maharashtra.

She called the incident a "hate crime", alleging that the victim was targeted for his language and identity and blamed a growing climate of xenophobia for such attacks.

The Chief Minister demanded immediate arrest and strict punishment for those responsible.

In a post on X, CM Banerjee wrote, "I am shaken, enraged, and sickened beyond words by the barbaric murder of Sukhen Mahato, a 24-year-old migrant worker from Bandwan in Purulia, the sole earning member of his family, in Pune, Maharashtra. This is nothing short of a hate crime. A young man was hunted, tortured, and murdered for his language, his identity, his roots. This is the direct consequence of a climate where xenophobia is weaponised, and innocents are turned into targets."