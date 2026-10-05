ETV Bharat / state

Mamata Banerjee Condemns Attack On Calcutta High Court Advocates

Kolkata: Allegations of an attack on several lawyers—including Shamim Ahmed, a newly elected member of the West Bengal Bar Council—near the Salboni Police Station in West Paschim Medinipur have sparked strong reactions from political and legal circles. On Saturday night, their vehicle was attacked with sticks and clubs and vandalised near the police station.

After the incident, questions have arisen about lawyers' safety and the law-and-order situation. Previously, allegations of lawyers being attacked had surfaced at Kolkata's Bankshall Court, Baruipur Court, and within court premises. Various lawyers' associations have expressed concern over this series of incidents.

Lawyer Bikash Ranjan Bhattacharya said, "A group of lawyers, including our colleagues Shamim Ahmed and Siddhartha Shankar Mondal, went to Garbeta to hold a meeting. There, they were attacked by a gang of miscreants. These miscreants openly boasted of being BJP workers. While the Garbeta police station assisted, the Salboni police station refused to ensure the safety of the attacked lawyers. Is the rule of law merely for the amusement of ministers and their henchmen? After coming to power, Suvendu and Shamik Babu initiated the eviction of slum dwellers and street hawkers. They began issuing death threats using Hindutva-aligned goons, who are nurtured by administrative power and money derived from corruption."

He further added, "Poor people—Hindus and Muslims alike—stood up against that attack. Left-progressive lawyers rallied to their side, intensifying the struggle by wielding the Constitution as a weapon. Terrified creatures of darkness began physically assaulting these lawyers. While chanting 'Jai Shri Ram,' they engaged in thuggery that actually insulted Shri Ram himself. If the police administration sits idle, then we, too, must employ modern bows and arrows for self-defence."

Mamata claimed on social media that, in addition to the attack on Shamim Ahmed near Shalboni Police Station, pressure was exerted on him to alter the statement regarding his complaint. According to her, Shamim returned home safely after the Chief Justice of the Calcutta High Court intervened.

Mamata Banerjee said, "It is essential to ensure that every lawyer can discharge their professional duties without fear, irrespective of their political affiliation or ideology." She alleged that such attacks are being perpetrated by BJP miscreants. At the same time, she demanded that the administration ensure the safety of lawyers and take strict, impartial action against the culprits.