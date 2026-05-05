Mamata Banerjee Alleges She Was 'Hit' During Bengal Vote Counting
She further claimed that her party’s representatives were denied access to the counting centres, raising serious concerns about the conduct of the process.
Published : May 5, 2026 at 12:59 AM IST
Kolkata: Soon after her party's defeat, West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress (TMC) chairperson Mamata Banerjee on Monday alleged that she was physically attacked during the counting process, as her party faced a significant electoral setback in the assembly polls.
Speaking in Kolkata, Banerjee said, “From 3 pm onwards, they have been beating us. I was hit. CCTV was switched off." She further claimed that her party’s representatives were denied access to the counting centres, raising serious concerns about the conduct of the process.
#WATCH | West Bengal CM & TMC chairperson Mamata Banerjee says, " from 3 pm onwards, they have been beating us. i was hit. cctv was switched off. none of our agents was allowed inside (the counting centre). the do assured me our agents would be allowed, but after that, he was not… pic.twitter.com/vzZQvjqLOV— ANI (@ANI) May 4, 2026
“None of our agents was allowed inside (the counting centre). The DO assured me our agents would be allowed, but after that, he was not available anywhere. I complained everywhere," she said.
She further claimed that her party’s representatives were denied access to the counting centres, raising serious concerns about the conduct of the process.
"None of our agents was allowed inside (the counting centre). The DO assured me our agents would be allowed, but after that, he was not available anywhere. I complained everywhere," she said.
#WATCH | Kolkata | West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee says, " more than 100 seats bjp looted. the election commission is the bjp's commission. i complained to the co and also manoj agrawal, but they are not doing anything. do you think this is a victory? it is an immoral victory, not… pic.twitter.com/q0zelygU23— ANI (@ANI) May 4, 2026
'Loot, Loot, Loot. We Will Bounce Back'
Mamata Banerjee, in an address to the media, alleged that over 100 seats were “looted” by the BJP, calling the party's victory “immoral”. "The Election Commission is the BJP's commission. I complained to the CO and also Manoj Agrawal, but they are not doing anything. Do you think this is a victory?," she questioned. She further added, "It is not a moral victory. Whatever the Election Commission has done, along with the Central Forces and the PM & Home Minister, is totally illegal. It is loot, loot, loot. We will bounce back."