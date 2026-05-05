ETV Bharat / state

Mamata Banerjee Alleges She Was 'Hit' During Bengal Vote Counting

Kolkata: Soon after her party's defeat, West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress (TMC) chairperson Mamata Banerjee on Monday alleged that she was physically attacked during the counting process, as her party faced a significant electoral setback in the assembly polls.

Speaking in Kolkata, Banerjee said, “From 3 pm onwards, they have been beating us. I was hit. CCTV was switched off." She further claimed that her party’s representatives were denied access to the counting centres, raising serious concerns about the conduct of the process.

“None of our agents was allowed inside (the counting centre). The DO assured me our agents would be allowed, but after that, he was not available anywhere. I complained everywhere," she said.