Mamata Banerjee Cancels TMC Councillors' Meeting Fearing Public Outrage
Although the meeting has been cancelled, the process of electing a new mayor to retain control of the municipal corporation continues, following Firhad Hakim's resignation.
Published : June 7, 2026 at 6:32 PM IST
Kolkata: Trinamool Congress chief Mamata Banerjee on Sunday cancelled a crucial meeting at Trinamool Bhavan with party councillors in Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC), fearing public outrage and potential attacks following the party's debacle in the assembly elections.
A notification informing about the cancellation was sent to the councillors, who were previously asked to be present at the party headquarters.
Party sources indicate that the situation is so volatile that many councillors, feeling insecure, had expressed a clear reluctance to attend the meeting. Furthermore, the party leadership had received intelligence suggesting that an agitated crowd might hurl eggs or rotten tomatoes at the councillors.
Since losing power, Trinamool councillors have faced intense protests across various parts of the state. Fearing they might once again become potential targets of public wrath if they attended the meeting, many councillors had written to or called the top leadership to express their objections.
Although the meeting has been cancelled, the process of electing a new mayor to retain control of the municipal corporation continues. According to Trinamool sources, the party plans to complete this process in complete secrecy to keep the situation under control.
It is reported that councillors will be summoned in small groups to a secure, undisclosed location in the city, where the name of the new mayor will be proposed and the necessary signatures collected.
After Firhad Hakim's resignation on Friday, the new state government under the leadership of Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari has sent a notice to the KMC authorities on Saturday evening asking it to clarify why the current Trinamool Congress-controlled board in KMC should not be dissolved.
The current KMC board is undergoing a crisis, not just because of the resignation of Hakim, but also because of the resignations of a few other elected representatives on the board, including a member (Mayor-in-Council) and a couple of borough chairmen.
The notice has been served amid legal complications over the continuation of the Trinamool Congress-controlled board, following arguments and counter-arguments between KMC chairperson Mala Roy and the state Municipal Affairs and Urban Development Department.
It argued that under Section 117(1) of the KMC Act, 1980, which empowers the state government to dissolve the corporation, the Trinamool Congress-run board should cease to continue following the resignation of the Mayor.
Since the assembly election results were announced on May 4, the police have arrested a total of eight Trinamool Congress councillors in KMC on various charges like corruption, extortion and even inappropriate behaviour towards women.
It is further learnt that Banerjee will fly to New Delhi to attend a meeting of the opposition INDIA bloc on Monday. Her nephew and the Trinamool Congress' general secretary, Abhishek Banerjee, left for New Delhi on Saturday.
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