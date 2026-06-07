ETV Bharat / state

Mamata Banerjee Cancels TMC Councillors' Meeting Fearing Public Outrage

Kolkata: Trinamool Congress chief Mamata Banerjee on Sunday cancelled a crucial meeting at Trinamool Bhavan with party councillors in Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC), fearing public outrage and potential attacks following the party's debacle in the assembly elections.

A notification informing about the cancellation was sent to the councillors, who were previously asked to be present at the party headquarters.

Party sources indicate that the situation is so volatile that many councillors, feeling insecure, had expressed a clear reluctance to attend the meeting. Furthermore, the party leadership had received intelligence suggesting that an agitated crowd might hurl eggs or rotten tomatoes at the councillors.

Since losing power, Trinamool councillors have faced intense protests across various parts of the state. Fearing they might once again become potential targets of public wrath if they attended the meeting, many councillors had written to or called the top leadership to express their objections.

Although the meeting has been cancelled, the process of electing a new mayor to retain control of the municipal corporation continues. According to Trinamool sources, the party plans to complete this process in complete secrecy to keep the situation under control.

It is reported that councillors will be summoned in small groups to a secure, undisclosed location in the city, where the name of the new mayor will be proposed and the necessary signatures collected.